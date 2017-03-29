In Lead-up to SoCalGas Pipeline Completion, CR&R Environmental Begins Using Carbon-Neutral Renewable Natural Gas

Natural gas from anaerobic digester now fueling CR&R’s waste-hauling trucks



Pipeline project slated for June completion; renewable natural gas supply will be directly interconnected with and piped into the SoCalGas system for the first time

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and waste management company CR&R Environmental today announced that renewable natural gas from CR&R’s anaerobic digestion facility in Perris, California is now being used to fuel CR&R’s waste-hauling trucks. The trucks are being fueled from special storage trailers while SoCalGas completes a 1.4-mile pipeline that will bring the carbon-neutral renewable natural gas into the SoCalGas distribution system. This will be the first time that renewable natural gas supply will be directly interconnected with and piped into the SoCalGas system. SoCalGas’ connecting pipeline and the cleanup system to produce the renewable natural gas have been paid for by CR&R Environmental with grant support from the California Energy Commission, CalRecycle, and the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD). Photos of the pipeline under construction may be found here.

Many communities are considering, researching, or implementing microgrid solutions. The underlying rationale often involves complex business, operational, and economic issues. See our FREE Special Report: Understanding Microgrids . Download it now!

The pipeline is scheduled to be completed in early April and will extend from an existing SoCalGas pipeline to CR&R’s newly completed digestion facility. Once SoCalGas completes construction of its measurement, monitoring, and control equipment—slated for early June—renewable natural gas from the digestion facility will be piped into SoCalGas’ pipeline system for distribution to CR&R natural gas fueling sites and other natural gas fueling facilities. Up to 320 of CR&R’s recycling and waste collection vehicles operating in Southern California will use this zero-carbon fuel.

CR&R’s Perris anaerobic digester, supplied exclusively in California to CR&R by Eisenmann USA and Greenlane Biogas, uses source-separated organic waste collected in cities’ green collection carts to produce carbon-neutral renewable methane. This gas will then be further refined using pollution-free technology and distributed through SoCalGas’ pipeline infrastructure. Such renewable natural gas is interchangeable with conventional natural gas and can be used to fuel heavy-duty trucks, generate electricity, or fuel heating systems. CR&R’s Perris digestion facility is believed to be the largest in the world.

“Using renewable natural gas to fuel CR&R’s trucks is another important milestone toward our goal of increasing the use of this carbon-neutral fuel in our pipeline system,” said Lisa Alexander, SoCalGas’ vice president, customer solutions and communications. “We look forward to increasing our use of renewable gas to help California reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet the state’s renewable energy goals.”

“The Energy Commission is pleased to invest in projects like CR&R’s biomethane operation that are helping the state transition to cleaner, low-carbon fuels,” said Energy Commissioner Janea A. Scott. “This transition is a vital part of California’s effort to achieve our greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals, improve our air quality and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels.”

“This project, when fully completed will be a triple play–it reduces green waste, connects renewable natural gas to a pipeline, and uses the renewable natural gas to fuel heavy-duty trucks,” said CARB Executive Officer Richard Corey. “It’s the kind of visionary project that will be commonplace in the future, and delivers on California’s promise that fighting climate change will provide a range of sustainable, low-carbon solutions with multiple environmental benefits.”

“It’s exciting to see California’s climate change investments come to fruition,” CalRecycle Director Scott Smithline said. “The ability of anaerobic digesters to connect to the pipeline distribution system is a key component of making many of these projects happen. CR&R’s new digester is an example of the kind of infrastructure California needs as we move to reduce landfill emissions of methane, a potent short-lived climate pollutant, and to achieve the statewide goal of recycling or composting 75 percent of our discards.”

“This project will provide a greater local supply of renewable natural gas, said Wayne Nastri, SCAQMD’s executive officer. “Coupled with near-zero emission engines, this will help accelerate the transition to cleaner truck fleets in the South Coast region,” he said. “The resulting emission reductions from cleaner fleets is a key strategy in SCAQMD’s recently adopted air quality plan to help achieve clean air.”

Studies show California can produce enough renewable natural gas from organic waste to replace 75 percent of diesel fuel used by vehicles in the state.

About Southern California Gas Co:

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has been delivering clean, safe and reliable natural gas to its customers for 150 years. It is the nation’s largest natural gas distribution utility, providing service to 21.6 million consumers connected through 5.9 million meters in more than 500 communities. The company’s service territory encompasses approximately 20,000 square miles throughout central and Southern California, from Visalia to the Mexican border. SoCalGas is a regulated subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), a Fortune 500 energy services holding company based in San Diego.

SoCalGas is Committed to Renewable Gas

Just like electricity, natural gas can be made from renewable sources. California produces a great deal of renewable forms of methane (natural gas) from farm operations, landfills and wastewater treatment plants that could be harnessed to reduce GHG emissions and create additional renewable energy. California could produce enough renewable gas each year to replace 75 percent of the smog-producing diesel fuel used by vehicles in our state or power 2 to 3 million homes. And because renewable gas can be stored and delivered through existing infrastructure, it can help California reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet the state’s renewable energy goals without waiting for new infrastructure or new technology.

About CR&R Environmental Services

CR&R Incorporated is one of Southern California’s most innovative and successful waste and recycling collection companies, serving more than 3 million people and over 25,000 businesses throughout Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Imperial and Riverside counties. In addition, the company has operations in Southern Arizona and Colorado. Thanks to groundbreaking technologies and pioneering reclamation programs, CR&R recycles over 500,000 tons of materials each year, creating cleaner communities, reducing air and water pollution, conserving landfill space and extending natural resources.

