Energy Ingersoll Rand Selected for the 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices for Seventh Consecutive Year « Previous Next » Forester Media • September 8, 2017









For the seventh consecutive year, Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices. Continued placement on this index series showcases the company’s position as an economic, environmental and social leader among peer companies. Ingersoll Rand products and services heat, cool and automate homes and buildings; enhance commercial and industrial productivity; keep transported food and perishables safe and fresh; and deliver fun, efficient and reliable transportation solutions. Our business operations reflect a longstanding commitment to innovation, sustainability and corporate citizenship aimed at leading the way to a better world. Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change. Download Greensmith Energy's White Paper Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change.to learn more about improving economics and demystifying energy storage systems.

“There’s more to a company’s purpose than generating great financial results,” said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer of Ingersoll Rand. “We have an obligation to anticipate and address pressing global trends that impact the way we live, work and move. That’s why our focus on business, social and environmental sustainability guides both what we do and how we do it. Inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability World and North America Indices over the past seven years is an honor, and recognizes the longstanding positive impact our people have on the world.”

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices launched in 1999 as the first global sustainability benchmarks. The indices are offered cooperatively by RobecoSAM and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The indices serve as benchmarks for investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios, and provide an effective engagement platform for companies who want to adopt sustainable best practices.

Ingersoll Rand Climate Commitment

Ingersoll Rand made a commitment to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its products and operations by 2030. The company’s Climate Commitment pledges to:

Cut the refrigerant GHG footprint of its products by 50 percent by 2020 and incorporate lower global warming potential (GWP) alternatives across its portfolio by 2030;

Invest $500 million in product-related research and development over the next five years to fund the long-term reduction of GHG emissions; and

Reduce company operations-related GHG emissions by 35 percent by 2020.

To date, the commitment has supported the avoidance of approximately 6.7 million metric tons of CO2e globally, which is the equivalent of avoiding annual CO2 emissions from energy used in more than 700,000 homes. To support the commitment, Ingersoll Rand launched EcoWise™, a portfolio of products designed to lower environmental impact with next-generation, low-global warming potential refrigerants and high efficiency operation. By 2030, the company expects to reduce its carbon footprint by 50 million metric tons.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands — including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® — work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $13 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.



About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a part of McGraw Hill Financial, is the world’s largest, global resource for index-based concepts, data and research. Home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average™, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC has over 115 years of experience constructing innovative and transparent solutions that fulfill the needs of investors. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other provider in the world. With over 830,000 indices covering a wide range of asset classes across the globe, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC defines the way investors measure and trade the markets. To learn more about the company, please visit www.spdji.com.

