LADWP Selects Doosan GridTech™ And KTY Engineering To Deliver Its First 20 MW/10 MWh Energy Storage System









Doosan GridTech, one of the top global energy storage providers, will deliver a project that meets all system requirements at an availability of over 99% for 10 years. Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has selected Doosan GridTech and its partner, KTY Engineering, to deliver LADWP’s first battery energy storage system (BESS) with a capacity of 20 MW at its Beacon Solar Plant in Kern County, California. The Beacon Solar Plant was selected as the site for the BESS due to the its high concentration of solar photovoltaic arrays. The BESS will provide multiple, coordinated functions to LADWP that will help efficiently integrate these solar resources into the grid, minimize LADWP’s use of gas‐fired generating units for compliance with the NERC – BAL 003-1 requirements, and assist with the short-term mitigation of the Aliso Canyon natural gas curtailment. Doosan’s winning modular turnkey design includes thirteen transformer/PCS/lithium-ion battery strings, redundant auxiliary power systems, and 100% redundant HVAC systems. The design also enables preventative maintenance, which is necessary in the harsh Mojave Desert environment, to occur without sacrificing availability. Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change. Download Greensmith Energy's White Paper Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change.to learn more about improving economics and demystifying energy storage systems.

Doosan’s partner, KTY Engineering, will provide project management, construction management, on-site QA/QC, commissioning management, and engineering support. KTY Engineering’s decades of experience in delivering projects conforming to LADWP standards will ensure smooth implementation at the ground level.

“We are honored that LADWP has chosen us to deliver their first battery energy storage system,” said Daejin Choi, CEO of Doosan GridTech. “The Beacon system will be our sixth BESS delivered in just a three-year period, making us a market leader in utility-integrated storage systems. Through these projects, we are demonstrating that competitively priced turnkey systems based on an open standards software architecture are a winning proposition for utilities and other front-of-the meter customers. Turnkey delivery provides simplicity of purchase and a higher degree of short-term risk management, while an open standards-based software architecture ensures long-term risk management in the form of flexibility across both technology options and suppliers.”

The BESS will be controlled by the Doosan GridTech Intelligent Controller™ (DG-IC™) ̶ one of the first software control systems built on open standard interfaces. The DG-IC is the “brains” within each BESS, with intelligence to coordinate schedules and operating modes with SCADA and respond to local signals from power meters and other sources. The software is highly scalable enabling LADWP to potentially expand the Beacon site up to 50 MW of capacity without the need for additional control software.

The DG-IC also complies with the Modular Energy Storage Architecture (MESA – www.mesastandards.org) specifications for software communications between components inside a BESS as well as between the BESS and LADWP’s SCADA system. A founding member of the MESA Alliance, Doosan has worked with utilities such as Austin Energy, Duke Energy, Puget Sound Energy, Sacramento Municipal Utility District, Seattle City Light, and Snohomish Public Utility District to drive development of MESA standards adoption in grid-scale applications.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is the nation’s largest city-owned electric and water utility serving 1.5 million electric customers and 680,000 water customers. LADWP has provided utility services for more than a century and education programs for more than 40 years.

Doosan GridTech™ is a global software and solutions provider that helps electric utilities and other megawatt scale customers to evaluate, procure, integrate and optimize energy storage and other distributed energy resources. The Seattle-based company has managed nearly 55 MW of multiple energy storage and renewable integration projects on open standards software platforms across the country and in Southeast Asia. Its parent company, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co Ltd, is headquartered in South Korea and is a multinational conglomerate with an emphasis on industrial and infrastructure products and services. www.doosangridtech.com

KTY Engineering is a company with decades of design, construction and operating experience in the utility industry. The company offers comprehensive insight and expertise in design, drafting, construction, third-party reviews, project management, construction management, quality assurance and operator training and testing in utility, petrochemical and industrial commercial projects.

