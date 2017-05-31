Energy Landis+Gyr Announces New Automated Data Management and Measurement Contracts With State Electricity Distribution Company « Previous Forester Media • May 31, 2017









Landis+Gyr, a global leader in transforming the way energy is delivered and managed, today announces the signing of two contracts with the State Electricity Distribution Company (CEEE-D): (i) For data collection and management of commercial and industrial users, and (ii) the supply and installation of a Centralized Measurement System for residential energy consumers. Both contracts will be carried out in ​​CEEE's State of Rio Grande do Sul service area and were the result of international public tendering processes, with funding from the Inter-American Development Bank and the French Development Agency (AFD). The event celebrating the signature of these contracts occurred today, Wednesday, May 31st, at CEEE headquarters in the city of Porto Alegre, state of Rio Grande do Sul. The industrial and commercial Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) project will automate data reading and billing functions and better protect revenue through the use of intelligent technology. This Gridstream® AMI project includes the supply and installation of the system in 11,700 consumer end-units, including IT infrastructure, radio mesh network, and data collection and management.

The centralized system measurement project includes advanced meters installed in cabinets attached to utility poles that link to remote reading terminals in consumers’ homes. This system allows energy measurement and individual reading of each customer’s usage. The system connects to the same communication network to transmit data to the utility, enhancing cost reductions, safety, reliability and flexibility, in order to reduce losses and costs in the distribution of electricity. Landis+Gyr’s Loss and Measurement Management System, SGP+M, will be installed in 45,000 consumer units.

Landis+Gyr’s RF Mesh communication network technology will be embedded in the two CEEE-D systems and allows for multiple applications to be connected to a single intelligent network. In addition to providing measurement information from industrial and commercial premises, it delivers information from the residential measurement systems and other distribution network devices such as underground power transformers. This results in reduced power losses, operational efficiencies and more reliable power distribution.

The two projects are the latest in a series of contracts signed by Landis+Gyr. Since early 2013, the company has secured the two largest deployments in the history of this industry, in Europe with British Gas and in Japan with Tokyo Electric Power Company. In addition, there are smart grid contracts already underway in Brazil, with Light at State of Rio de Janeiro and CELPA of the Equatorial Group in the state of Pará.

The contracts were signed by Mr. Paulo de Tarso Pinheiro Machado, President of CEEE Group and Mr. Julio Eloi Hofer, Distribution Director for the company. From Landis+Gyr, the contracts were signed by Mr. Marcelo Machado, CEO of Landis+Gyr South America, and by the directors Mr. Claudio Russomano (Solutions & Services), Mr. Cristiano Bonanno (Sales) and Mr. Oscar Villalobos (Finance). From V2COM, the contracts were signed by Mr. Guilherme Spina, Director.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is leading grid modernization across the globe with solutions for utilities that improve reliability, energy efficiency and consumer engagement. The company’s comprehensive portfolio includes standards-based smart grid networks and intelligent devices, analytics and data management, renewable integration and energy storage. Landis+Gyr employs 5,700 people supporting customers in 31 countries. With sales exceeding US$1.5 billion, it operates as an independent growth platform of the Toshiba Corporation (TKY:6502) and is also 40% owned by the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ). More information is available at landisgyr.com.br

About CEEE-D

CEEE Distribution is a company of the CEEE Group, which serves more than 1,6 million customers in 72 municipalities in the regions of Campanha, South Center, Metropolitan area, South, North and South coasts of the state of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil.

The CEEE Group operates in the energy sector and is present throughout the state of Rio Grande do Sul, where it has concessions for hydroelectric and wind power plants, transmission and distribution of energy, as well as participation in projects related to the sector. Founded in 1943, it is the largest electrical power company, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul.