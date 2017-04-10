Landis+Gyr Releases Next-Generation Prepay Solution

Platform expands intelligence at the grid edge to automate energy transactions

Landis+Gyr, a global leader in transforming the way energy is delivered and managed, has released its next-generation prepay metering solution as part of an industry-leading portfolio of energy and capacity optimization solutions. Landis+Gyr Prepay is designed to help utilities manage resources utilizing edge intelligence to support a more balanced, efficient and flexible distribution network.

“The edge computing capabilities built into our prepay solution automate communication and decision making at the premise and provide a future-proof technology to solve resource management challenges across the grid,” said Lisa Washburn, Director of Software Product Management at Landis+Gyr. “Our prepay solution is a leading example of intelligence at the grid edge.”

Landis+Gyr Prepay integrates with a utility’s existing CIS and payment infrastructure. Energy usage and account balances are tracked in the meter, with real-time account and usage information delivered to the consumer via a robust in-home digital display unit, as well as a consumer engagement platform. The solution is supported on the FOCUS® AX-SD Meter and within Command Center 7.1.

“Customers on prepay are among the most satisfied of all our customers. They typically reduce energy consumption by 12 percent,” said Michael Mendonca, Senior Director of Customer Services at Salt River Project. “Our customers have cited ‘control’ as their primary reason for moving to the program. They prefer the empowerment and flexibility of being able to react to energy costs in real-time, and to pay on their own terms.”

Landis+Gyr Prepay extends the benefits of AMI to consumers by providing real-time access to energy data for greater control of energy usage. The solution provides flexible payment options to enhance customer satisfaction and provide a greater level of engagement. This, in turn, lowers utility costs associated with call center support, collections and write-offs.

