Energy LG Expands Air Conditioning Technologies Roadshow « Previous Forester Media • September 19, 2017









Additional ‘LG Power of Excellence’ Tour Brings Hands-On Experience for Residential and Light Commercial HVAC Solutions to Customers Nationwide LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies is expanding its popular technology roadshow with a second mobile “LG Power of Excellence” showroom providing customers across the United States another opportunity for a hands-on experience with LG’s latest air conditioning technologies. The new 30-foot-long mobile showroom features LG air conditioning innovations perfectly suited for residential and light commercial applications. The new roadshow augments LG’s first mobile showroom launched this spring featuring products designed for commercial applications, which is still touring the United States. The goal of the mobile showrooms is to help educate contractors, distributors and building owners across the country about advances in both ducted and duct-free LG HVAC systems. “Expanding our technology roadshow demonstrates LG’s commitment to keep customers abreast of the latest technologies. The second mobile showroom is a unique and innovative means to allow them to experience LG innovations for the residential and light commercial marketplace firsthand,” said Dale Fields, director of distribution sales, Air Conditioning Technologies, LG Electronics USA. “We offer a wide range of products and technologies to suite a variety of projects – regardless of location or climate, and we’re proud to bring those solutions to our customers through this interactive experience.” Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change. Download Greensmith Energy's White Paper Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change.to learn more about improving economics and demystifying energy storage systems.

Starting in Seattle, the new LG roadshow is scheduled to make stops this fall in Portland, Ore.; Dallas, Austin and Houston, Texas – and then move east for the remainder of the year. The second LG experience roadshow features more than a dozen of LG’s most sought-after technologies for the residential and light commercial marketplace, including outdoor units, indoor units and controls:

LG MultiSITETM Remote Controller

The roadshow will feature the LG MultiSITE Remote Controller, a highly intuitive, customizable user interface that allows system managers to configure functionality and home screen appearance to meet the needs of a specific zone. First launched at AHR Expo 2017, the MultiSITE Remote Controller is part of LG’s MultiSITE Controls Suite and represents the future of controls for the HVAC industry. Also on display are third-party thermostats that can be seamlessly integrated into LG systems using the LG Dry Contact solution, offering contractors the flexibility to install the solution that’s perfect for their customer’s needs.

Art CoolTM Premier

LG’s Art Cool Premier wall-mount duct-free split system is among the industry’s most efficient and stylish air-conditioning units. The quiet outdoor unit features an inverter compressor which consumes less energy than conventional air conditioners. The inverter compressor ramps up or down to match the outdoor temperature load and provides precise control based on each room’s set point. When the selected temperature is reached, the inverter compressor operates at a low speed to maintain comfort level instead of continuing to cycle on and off, using less energy.

Earning the coveted ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient 2017 designation, the LG Art Cool Premier system also features LGRED Heat Technology which provides superior heating performance with 100 percent capacity down to -5 degrees Fahrenheit and low ambient heating operations down to -13 degrees Fahrenheit, ensuring comfort and efficiency during even the coldest winter months. It offers one of the highest SEER ratings in its class and works seamlessly with a number of LG controls, allowing the end-user to wirelessly connect, control and monitor the indoor unit’s full array of functions and features through an intuitive smart phone app.

Art Cool Gallery

LG provides owners the opportunity to express an individual sense of style while cooling or heating multiple rooms with the duct-free Art Cool Gallery. This innovative indoor model allows the user to display an image in the customizable frame. Key features of the Art Cool Gallery include remote control operation, quick and easy installation, natural air flow and auto operation modes. It maintains a quiet sound for both indoor and outdoor units. The LG Art Cool Gallery Inverter duct-free split system provides both comfort and a stylish aesthetic for all-season comfort.

Multi V S

The Multi V S is a compact, 5-ton heat recovery unit that operates single phase power, designed to provide excellent energy efficiency and the versatility of simultaneous heating and cooling. Announced in October, LG was the first to offer the industry’s first single-phase VRF 5-ton heat recovery system for the U.S. market. Requiring only single-phase power, the 5-ton Multi V S now offers home and business owners across the country more energy-efficient air conditioning options than ever before.

The new “LG Power of Excellence” roadshow also will preview a variety of forthcoming products and technologies from LG for residential and light commercial applications that provide excellent flexibility and customization to ensure comfort regardless of season or location – including in extreme cold climates.

“LG remains steadfastly committed to providing outstanding support to our customer base through innovative outreach efforts like this mobile roadshow, as well as through the industry-leading LG Excellence Contractor Program,” Fields said. The program equips contractors with the tools and resources they need to successfully complete projects, build relationships and serve as reputable leaders in the industry. Contractors achieve this recognition through a series of online classes and hands-on, instructor-led training courses in LG’s state-of-the-art training facilities across the country.

To participate in the LG Power of Excellence roadshow, contractors can contact their local LG representative for the schedule.

“LG” and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners

LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies

The LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and providing total sustainability and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company’s industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest life cycle cost of any system on the market today. LG Electronics USA, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $48 billion global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit www.lghvac.com.

