Energy LG Launches Online Rebate Center for Residential and Light Commercial HVAC Systems « Previous Forester Media • June 19, 2017









Designed for LG Products and Customers, Online Tool Allows Users to

Search for Available Local and National Rebates and Incentives Just in time for summer, where above average temperatures are expected for many portions of the United States, LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies is launching a user-friendly rebate tool that allows HVAC contractors and homeowners to search for local and national rebates and incentives available on energy-efficient residential and light commercial LG air conditioning systems. Due to their energy-efficient design, many of the LG systems qualify for rebates across the country including ENERGY STAR® rated products, the Art CoolTM Premier with LGREDº TM heat technology, the sleek Art Cool Mirror, and the Extended Piping unit complete with SmartThinQ® connectivity. These energy-efficient systems can not only help to lower ongoing heating and cooling operating costs, but in some areas the rebates can total to $2500 making LG air conditioning even more cost-effective! With this online rebate tool, HVAC contractors and homeowners to search for local and national rebates and incentives available on energy-efficient residential and light commercial LG air conditioning systems. Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change. Download Greensmith Energy's White Paper Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change.to learn more about improving economics and demystifying energy storage systems.

“LG continues to create new tools for our contractors to more effectively communicate the value of our industry-leading solutions. With the launch of this rebate center, contractors and end-users can easily find current rebates and incentives to offset some of the upfront costs of installing an LG single or multi zone split system.” said Dale Fields, Director of Distribution Sales, LG Air Conditioning Technologies, “This is yet another way consumers can save money beyond the energy efficiency of the award-winning LG HVAC systems.”

To utilize the LG online rebate center, users simply enter their zip code to see the LG HVAC systems that qualify for a rebate and the total rebate amount available for their area. Users can then view the full rebate details and a link to the appropriate rebate claim forms.

Alternatively if they have a system already in mind or recently installed a system, users can search by their zip code and the model number to determine what rebates apply.

The Online Rebate Center for LG residential and light commercial HVAC systems is now available online at rebates.lghvac.com.

ABOUT LG ELECTRONICS USA AIR CONDITIONING TECHNOLOGIES

The LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and providing total sustainability and building management solutions. From residential units to commercial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning. The company’s industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest life cycle cost of any system on the market today. LG Electronics U.S.A., Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $48 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances & air solutions, consumer electronics and mobile communications. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

