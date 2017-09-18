Energy NASCAR’S Biggest, Richest and Most Prestigious Late Model Stock Car Race to be First Event Under Martinsville Speedway’s New Eaton LED Lighting System « Previous Forester Media • September 18, 2017









Power management company Eaton today announced that historic Martinsville Speedway will host its first race under its new state-of-the-art Ephesus LED sports lighting system on September 22 and 23. More than 75 of the top NASCAR Late Model Stock Car drivers will challenge for a spot in the 40-car field of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 for $25,000 and the iconic Martinsville Speedway grandfather clock trophy. NASCAR's biggest, richest and most prestigious Late Model Stock Car race is a two-day event, beginning with practice and pole qualifying heats on Friday afternoon and evening, followed with a full day of activities for fans on Saturday with the featured race beginning at 8:00 p.m. The event is on pace for a record-breaking crowd based on advanced ticket sales and the excitement generated for the first night race in the Speedway's 70-year history. "Debuting our new LED lighting system at the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is something that our entire staff and racing fans are excited for," said Clay Campbell, president, Martinsville Speedway. "With the new lighting, along with new ticketing and hospitality options, including premier camping and luxury seating options, we hope to give the drivers and fans the best experience we can offer."

In the spring, Martinsville Speedway completed installation of Eaton’s Ephesus LED sports lighting system to illuminate the track. After nearly seven decades of automotive racing without lights, the track, which is owned by International Speedway Corporation (ISC), became the first major motorsports facility to install LED lighting.

The project, dubbed “Light Up Martinsville,” installed Eaton’s industry-leading LED lighting solution, which provides better illumination, greater flexibility and more efficiency than traditional metal halide lights. In addition to enhancing the fan experience at Martinsville Speedway, the Eaton system also enhances the quality of the broadcast for fans watching at home. The lighting solution consists of multiple structures located around the perimeter of the facility and the infield of the track.

“We were honored when historic Martinsville Speedway selected our Ephesus LED lighting solution to light up Martinsville,” said Mike Lorenz, president, Eaton’s Ephesus Lighting business. “It’s especially rewarding to bring night racing to this remarkable venue. There is nothing like racing under the lights and with our industry-leading digital lighting system, drivers experience optimum conditions while fans will experience this venue in a whole new light.”

Graybar, a leading distributor of high-quality electrical and communications products and services, oversaw the addition of Eaton’s Ephesus Stadium 750 light-emitting diode professional sports lights to Martinsville.

For additional information on Eaton’s Ephesus LED lighting and controls solutions, visit eaton.com/ephesus.

Eaton manufactures its Ephesus line of high-output solid-state sports lighting solutions for a broad range of applications, from municipal ballfields to indoor and outdoor professional venues. These innovative advanced lighting solutions create brighter, more vibrant and sustainable environments. For more information, visit www.eaton.com/ephesus.

Eaton’s electrical business is a global leader with expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; backup power protection; control and automation; lighting and security; structural solutions and wiring devices; solutions for harsh and hazardous environments; and engineering services. Eaton is positioned through its global solutions to answer today’s most critical electrical power management challenges.

Eaton is a power management company with 2016 sales of $19.7 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 95,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

