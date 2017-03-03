The new Metasys 8.1 building automation system from Johnson Controls delivers new graphics, enhanced security and other features to mitigate risk, reduce cost and maximize investments.

Optimized for mobility, the system’s easy-to-use interface employs new photo-realistic graphics for better visualization and faster troubleshooting from customers’ mobile devices. These new graphics are easily created within Metasys without requiring any additional software or tools, significantly reducing time on task.

This latest release also prevents unauthorized access with HTTPS. Metasys 8.1 uses Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.2 protocol, the current standard for communications privacy on the Internet, to ensure secure, encrypted communications between two communicating applications or between client and server.

For customers with critical applications requiring the most rigorous network security, Metasys also introduces a new, hardened Network Automation Engine (NAE-S) embedded with the DarkNode® encryption module. This technology encrypts data traveling on the network so that sensitive information cannot be accessed by unauthorized users.

A new, enhanced Wireless Field Bus System features a new coordinator, updated router/repeater firmware and a new wireless-enabled thermostat controller to improve system performance, lower risk and reduce installation costs.

Additionally, Metasys 8.1 has achieved global BACnet Testing Laboratory (BTL)-12 status, providing interoperability between Metasys 8.1 and any BTL-listed third-party BACnet system.

“As a result, customers will get more out of the investments they’ve already made,” said Don Albinger, vice president and general manager, Johnson Controls Global Controls. “The new graphics package in Metasys 8.1 will help our customers be more effective on the job and reduce their time on task. The enhanced security – like HTTPS – helps prevent unauthorized access and demonstrates that we’re committed to making Metasys as secure as possible.”

To learn more about Metasys 8.1, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com/buildings/specialty-pages/metasys-release. For additional information about Johnson Controls, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com.

Additionally, Johnson Controls and Booz Allen Hamilton recently released a whitepaper titled “Cybersmart Buildings: Securing Your Investments in Connectivity and Automation,” which details the importance of cybersecurity in buildings. To learn more, go to http://www.johnsoncontrols.com/insights/2017/buildings/features/cybersmart-buildings.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 130,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.



About Johnson Controls’ Building Technologies & Solutions

Johnson Controls’ Building Technologies & Solutions has an unmatched portfolio of HVACR products and solutions, as well as security and fire safety products and solutions, to create safer, smarter and more efficient buildings. Operating in more than 150 countries through a strong network of distribution channels, Buildings’ smart building integration capabilities and energy financing solutions help building owners, operators, engineers and contractors impact the full lifecycle of a building for a safe, connected and sustainable environment. Its market leadership is established through a full array of trusted brands, including fire and safety brands Simplex and Grinnell, and HVACR brands YORK®, Sabroe® and Metasys®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com.