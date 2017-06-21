Energy NYSERDA Announces $6.3 Million Available for Emerging Energy Storage Products and Technology to Support the Electric Grid « Previous Forester Media • June 21, 2017









Seeking Innovative Storage Technologies not yet Commercialized to Make the Grid More Flexible in Supporting Renewable Energy Resources The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) today announced that up to $6.3 million is available for energy storage technologies that have not yet been commercialized but could support renewable power sources in New York State. The funding is part of the state's long-term investment in the energy storage sector and supports Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's Reforming the Energy Vision (REV) strategy to build a cleaner, more resilient and affordable energy system for all New Yorkers. Janet Joseph, Acting President and CEO, NYSERDA said, "New York continues to lead the nation in finding innovative technologies to build a resilient and efficient electric grid. Energy storage will play a critical role in Governor Cuomo's fight against climate change as we continue to add renewable energy resources throughout the state making our power cleaner."

Energy storage can save power generated from clean energy systems such as solar, wind and combined heat and power (CHP) for later use, enabling buildings to reduce their reliance on the electric power grid during peak demand periods when electricity costs are highest. The ability to store energy also can make it possible for buildings and other critical facilities to continue to function in the event of disruptions on the power grid.

NYSERDA will accept concept papers during the first round of this solicitation through July 20, 2017. Papers should focus on advancing, developing and field testing of energy storage technologies that will address cost, performance and integration opportunities in New York. They should also identify how the technology will advance the state’s goal to have 50 percent of its electricity come from renewable resources by 2030. Through a competitive process, NYSERDA will request the best concept papers to submit follow-up proposals. The proposals selected will receive funding to move forward with their projects.

Earlier this year, NYSERDA announced $15.5 million in funding for energy storage projects that are already commercially available that can support renewable energy technologies, save customers money, and ease peak electric demand burdens on the power grid. Initial concept papers under this solicitation will be accepted through December 31, 2019 or until all funds are committed.

Additionally, a report issued earlier this year showed that New York State saw jobs in the energy storage sector grow 30 percent from 2012 through 2015, with annual industry revenues in the state reaching an estimated $906 million during that period, for a 50 percent increase.

Funding for these projects will be provided through the Clean Energy Fund. More information on energy storage and this funding is available on NYSERDA’s website.

The 10-year, $5.3 billion Clean Energy Fund (CEF) is a core component of New York State’s Reforming the Energy Vision strategy to achieve a clean, resilient and affordable energy system for all New Yorkers. It is designed to deliver on New York State’s commitment to accelerate the use of clean energy and energy innovation and drive economic development, while reducing ratepayer collections. It includes a focused effort to bring more clean energy opportunities and benefits to low- to moderate-income communities throughout the state. The CEF supports New York’s aggressive Clean Energy Standard requiring 50 percent of the state’s electricity to come from renewable energy sources by 2030.



Reforming the Energy Vision (REV) is Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s strategy to lead on climate change and grow New York’s economy. REV is building a cleaner, more resilient and affordable energy system for all New Yorkers by stimulating investment in clean technologies like solar, wind, and energy efficiency and requiring 50 percent of the state’s electricity needs be generated from renewable energy by 2030. Already, REV has driven a nearly 800 percent growth in the statewide solar market, enabled over 105,000 low-income households to permanently cut their energy bills with energy efficiency, and created thousands of jobs in manufacturing, engineering, installation and other clean-tech sectors. REV is ensuring New York State reduces statewide greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and achieves the internationally-recognized target of reducing emissions 80 percent by 2050. To learn more about REV, including the Governor’s $5 billion investment in clean energy technology and innovation, please visit www.ny.gov/REV4NY and follow us at @Rev4NY.

NYSERDA, a public benefit corporation, offers objective information and analysis, innovative programs, technical expertise, and funding to help New Yorkers increase energy efficiency, save money, use renewable energy, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. NYSERDA professionals work to protect the environment and create clean-energy jobs. NYSERDA has been developing partnerships to advance innovative energy solutions in New York State since 1975. To learn more about NYSERDA’s programs and funding opportunities, visit nyserda.ny.gov

