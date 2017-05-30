Energy NYSERDA Launches $15 Million Initiative to Spur Ground Source Heat Pump Market to Help Combat Climate Change « Previous Next » Forester Media • May 30, 2017









Supports State’s Goal to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 40 percent by 2030 The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) today announced the availability of $15 million in rebates for the installation of ground source heat pump systems for residences, businesses and institutions. Renewable heating and cooling technologies such as ground source heat pumps not only provide environmental benefits but also provide energy bill savings, increased comfort levels and health benefits compared to conventional heating and cooling technologies. Increasing the use of this technology supports Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s energy goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030. The technology replaces oil- and gas-fired heating and cooling sources, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The funding was first proposed in February as part of the state’s Renewable Heating and Cooling Policy Framework, which outlined various options to jump start the industry and stimulate the clean energy economy. NYSERDA issued the framework and will administer the rebate. In addition to the rebates for ground source heat pump systems, the framework set out policy options and market-based solutions to be implemented over the next few years, and identified longer-term approaches to support market growth of renewable heating and cooling technologies such as air-source heat pumps, solar heating and cooling, and biomass. Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change. Download Greensmith Energy's White Paper Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change.to learn more about improving economics and demystifying energy storage systems.

John B. Rhodes, President and CEO, NYSERDA, said, “This investment is vital to growing the industry and will help advance Governor Cuomo’s aggressive energy goals, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030. Installers and their customers will both benefit from this program and, as a result, provide a cleaner environment for all New Yorkers.”

The amount of funding available to each project will depend on its size. Smaller projects (e.g., residential and small commercial buildings) can receive up to $15,000 when the installation is completed. A typical residential system will qualify for about $6,000. Larger projects (e.g., multi-family, hospitals and college campuses) can receive up to $500,000 per building with payments being made throughout the project. No single site can receive more than $1 million.

Rebates will be available to qualified installers for two years or until all funds have been exhausted. The total amount of the rebate will be deducted from the total cost of the system, thereby passing the savings along directly to consumers. Any ground source heat pump system for which installation was complete on or after January 1, 2017, and that meets the requirements of the program, is eligible. Only participating, qualified designers and installers may submit applications. To become a participating designer or installer, or to see a list of those already participating, visit NYSERDA’s website.

Funding will be provided through the Clean Energy Fund. For more information on renewable heating and cooling technologies and this funding visit NYSERDA’s website.

About the Clean Energy Fund

The 10-year, $5.3 billion Clean Energy Fund (CEF) is a core component of New York State’s Reforming the Energy Vision strategy to achieve a clean, resilient and affordable energy system for all New Yorkers. It is designed to deliver on New York State’s commitment to accelerate the use of clean energy and energy innovation and drive economic development, while reducing ratepayer collections. It includes a focused effort to bring more clean energy opportunities and benefits to low- to moderate-income communities throughout the state. The CEF supports New York’s aggressive Clean Energy Standard requiring 50 percent of the state’s electricity to come from renewable energy sources by 2030.

About Reforming the Energy Vision

Reforming the Energy Vision (REV) is Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s strategy to lead on climate change and grow New York’s economy. REV is building a cleaner, more resilient and affordable energy system for all New Yorkers by stimulating investment in clean technologies like solar, wind, and energy efficiency and requiring 50 percent of the state’s electricity needs be generated from renewable energy by 2030. Already, REV has driven a nearly 800 percent growth in the statewide solar market, enabled over 105,000 low-income households to permanently cut their energy bills with energy efficiency, and created thousands of jobs in manufacturing, engineering, installation and other clean-tech sectors. REV is ensuring New York State reduces statewide greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and achieves the internationally-recognized target of reducing emissions 80 percent by 2050. To learn more about REV, including the Governor’s $5 billion investment in clean energy technology and innovation, please visit www.ny.gov/REV4NY.

About NYSERDA

NYSERDA, a public benefit corporation, offers objective information and analysis, innovative programs, technical expertise, and funding to help New Yorkers increase energy efficiency, save money, use renewable energy, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels. NYSERDA professionals work to protect the environment and create clean-energy jobs. NYSERDA has been developing partnerships to advance innovative energy solutions in New York State since 1975. To learn more about NYSERDA’s programs and funding opportunities, visit nyserda.ny.gov

