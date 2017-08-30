Energy Schneider Electric is Contracted to Supply Backup Power for 3200 Ah Lithium Iron Battery for California Solar Project « Previous Forester Media • August 30, 2017









Iron Edison Battery Company, a Nickel Iron and Lithium Iron Phosphate battery system supplier for solar energy storage, selected Schneider Electric, the global specialist in energy management and automation, to supply back up power as part of a solar installation in California. This project utilizes Schneider's Conext XW+ inverters in a system that will provide a residence with 61.2kW of continuous backup power and 166kW-hours of total energy storage capacity. and is a testament to the versatility and scalability of the Conext XW+ platform. The 61.2kW Conext XW+ Multi-cluster consists of nine Conext XW+6848 inverter/chargers configured to 120/208V 3-phase, which happens to be the same as the utility feeder for this 45,000 square foot residence.

The Iron Edison LiFePO4 batteries are compatible with the custom charging profile provided by the Conext XW+ system. The batteries are kept full and ready for a power outage in this AC coupled system. The grid-tie micro inverters allow PV to reduce the demand from the utility grid, and can produce power to the critical loads even after the grid goes down.

“We have been working with Schneider Electric for years,” said Brandon Williams, co-founder and CEO of Iron Edison. “They offer terrific solutions for residential battery-based customers, both large and small. From an installation standpoint, the Conext XW+ inverter and charge controller are great to work with. Everything is labelled for easy installation and the power distribution panel is the best in the business. In my opinion, the best part about working with Schneider Electric is the technical support team. They are always helpful, positive, and willing to help solve the exciting technical questions that arise during an install like this.”

This large residential project was designed by Manfred Thyssen, System Designer from OnTime Energy Solutions, a California based, family-owned and operated business. OnTime has been providing Southern California residents with reliable HVAC and solar energy services for over 20 years.

“My decision to partner with Schneider Electric on this project was a simple one,” said Thyssen. “I have had a successful relationship with great customer service for over ten years with various divisions of Schneider Electric on several large residential and commercial projects. Schneider Electric has a great off-the-shelf product that could be expanded to fit the needs and demands of this project. A project of this scale will have certain challenges, but luckily the support and engineering team at Schneider are always available and ready to provide exceptional service.”

“Schneider Electric is delighted to work with Iron Edison and OnTime Energy on this exciting project,” said Evan Vogel, Director of Marketing, Schneider Electric Solar Business. “We have seen off-grid solar make a difference in locations such as California, and know it really changes lives for the better in so many locations in developing nations where it replaces costly diesel generated energy.”

About Iron Edison

Based in Denver, Colorado, Iron Edison Battery Company strives to continue Thomas Edison’s mission of bringing efficient, quality energy storage technology to the public. Iron Edison offers Nickel Iron and Lithium Iron Phosphate batteries as well as complete system design services. Their experienced team has designed thousands of off-grid and battery backup systems ranging from large-scale commercial systems in the US to rural solar PV systems for small mountain villages in Nepal. Iron Edison is dedicated to educating people about their batteries and solar PV technology at large.

About OneTime Energy

OnTime Energy Solutions is a family owned Southern California based HVAC, Electric, Solar, and renewable energy contractor. The company takes pride in providing our customers the best solutions using only cutting edge energy efficient technologies. OnTime serves the commercial, residential, public and private sectors with a veteran team of engineers, designers, and field crews to provide complete turnkey solutions.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is the global specialist in energy management and automation. With revenues of ~€25 billion in FY2016, our 144,000 employees serve customers in over 100 countries, helping them to manage their energy and process in ways that are safe, reliable, efficient and sustainable. From the simplest of switches to complex operational systems, our technology, software and services improve the way our customers manage and automate their operations. Our connected technologies reshape industries, transform cities and enrich lives. At Schneider Electric, we call this Life Is On. www.schneider-electric.com

