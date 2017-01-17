SE Energy Partners with TE Connectivity to Offer Exclusive Preventative Maintenance for Non-segregated Bus Systems

TE’s Raychem tubing and SE Energy’s install processes provide perfect combination for medium voltage bus system repair and installation

SE Energy, a nationwide specialty electrical construction, engineering and consulting firm headquartered in Sikeston Mo., announces that it has entered a strategic partnership with TE Connectivity to provide a cutting-edge non-segregated bus preventative maintenance service. SE Energy will use their new state-of-the-art maintenance and installation process and combine it with TE’s Raychem BPTM tubing to deliver a much needed service to the industry.

“Far too often, standard plant maintenance is done without the proper expertise and experience, limiting its effectiveness,” said Randy Jansen, President of SE Energy. “SE Energy’s process cuts shrink time in half and reduces the overall installation time. TE’s Raychem products have been synonymous with reliability in extreme environments and conditions, especially when being used to repair already damaged bus systems. We believe that the partnership between SE Energy and TE Connectivity will be one that will allow for faster installation with an excellent product.”

This partnership has been formed to tackle the common issue of Polyphenylylene oxide (PPO) insulation being used in non-segregated bus duct by nearly all manufacturers for the last 30-40 years. By using Raychem brand products, SE Energy will be installing a product that is known for its reliability and dependable material to reduce the possibility of cracking or degrading over time. The need for a reliable and dependable bus system is particularly important within power plants, where routine or preventative maintenance rarely occurs.

For more information about SE Energy’s preventative maintenance service on bus systems, visit: http://se-energy.com/services/non-seg-electrical-bus-bar-services/

About SE Energy:

SE Energy, LLC is a nationwide specialty electrical construction, engineering and consulting firm serving clients in the utility and power generation, transmission and distribution, and heavy industrial markets. SE Energy specializes in the engineering, consulting, installation, repair, and maintenance of distributed generation, modular substations, battery/energy storage, protective relay systems, medium voltage switchgear and bus, isolated phase bus duct, non-segregated bus duct, control system upgrades, excitation Systems, 24/7 emergency response and disaster recovery. For more information, visit: www.se-energy.com.