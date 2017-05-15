Energy Seattle City Light to Undertake Deployment Study of AMSC’s Resilient Electric Grid System « Previous Forester Media • May 15, 2017









AMSC Secures First Deployment Study of REG System in Pacific Northwest AMSC, a global energy solutions provider serving wind and power grid industry leaders, today announced that Seattle City Light has agreed to undertake a deployment study of AMSC’s Resilient Electric Grid (REG) system. The study will focus on evaluating REG as a solution for a power distribution application within the utility’s service area. Seattle City Light’s deployment study is a REG application study resulting from AMSC and Nexans’ recent Joint Marketing Agreement targeting the North American market for power distribution applications. “Seattle City Light continuously evaluates new technologies that can increase the capacity and reliability of our system in ways that reduce costs, as well as minimize the impact of the electric grid infrastructure on our customers and our environment,” said Tuan Tran, Director of Energy Delivery Engineering at Seattle City Light. “Technologies that offer us compact, efficient, low environmental impact, and cost effective solutions, such as the Resilient Electric Grid system, are of great interest to Seattle City Light.” Add Add Distributed Energy Weekly and Energy Storage Solutions to your Newsletter Preferences and keep up with the latest articles stored and distributed power, battery storage solar microgrids, HVAC options, and smart energy systems and LED lighting retrofits.

AMSC’s Resilient Electric Grid system is an innovative approach to the power distribution system that is designed to increases reliability and capacity of the electric grid. By enabling the use of transmission and distribution assets in a way that is not feasible with traditional technologies, the REG system is designed to significantly increase grid reliability and increases load-serving capacity, while limiting the need for additional grid infrastructure, which mitigates environmental impact.

“The Seattle Washington, area is one of the nation’s fastest growing and environmentally conscious regions. Safe, reliable and low impact electrical infrastructure is of particular importance to the citizens of Seattle,” said Daniel P. McGahn, AMSC President and CEO. “We believe that the REG system meets these criteria. We are pleased that Seattle City Light is exploring the use of the REG system in its grid, and we look forward to understanding the needs of the utility.”

Seattle City Light serves more than 440,000 customers in Seattle, Washington, and parts of its metropolitan area.

About AMSC:

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world’s demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Windtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. The Company’s solutions are now powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally and are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks in more than a dozen countries. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com.

About Seattle City Light

Seattle City Light is dedicated to exceeding its customers’ expectations in producing and delivering environmentally responsible, safe, low-cost, and reliable power. City Light recognizes that the water used to provide clean energy to its customers is vital to fish and wildlife. It is also a source of scenic beauty and provides recreational opportunities that are critical to the quality of life in the Northwest. For these reasons, City Light is committed to resource protection, environmental education, and environmental stewardship.

AMSC, Windtec, Gridtec, and Smarter, Cleaner … Better Energy are trademarks or registered trademarks of American Superconductor Corporation. All other brand names, product names, trademarks, or service marks belong to their respective holders.

