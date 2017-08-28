Energy Siemens Building Technologies Names Jody Banks as Service Supervisor « Previous Forester Media • August 28, 2017









Siemens Industry, Inc. announced today that Jody Banks has joined the Boston branch of its Building Technologies division as service supervisor on the Siemens Harvard Team. He transferred from the Austin, Texas, branch of Building Technologies earlier this year. In this role, Banks will lead one of the company’s Harvard-based Building Automation and Mechanical Service teams. His responsibilities include managing and developing a team that includes service specialists, service mechanics and engineering specialists. Banks’ team also includes the dedicated owner of a direct project team that assists with technology migration, system enhancements and energy optimization. Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change. Download Greensmith Energy's White Paper Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change.to learn more about improving economics and demystifying energy storage systems.

“Jody’s experience with the U.S. Navy and his great industry and customer skills makes him the ideal person for this position,” said Rick White, operations manager of the Siemens dedicated Harvard office of Siemens’ Building Technologies Division. “We are excited to have him as part of our Harvard team.”

Prior to joining Siemens, Banks was most recently a senior project manager with Incenergy, LLC where he was responsible for overseeing and coordinating installations of various Energy Management Equipment and managing personnel. Prior to that, Banks served as project manager/service sales with Brandt Engineering.

Banks received his bachelor’s degree in occupational safety and health from Columbia Southern University

The Boston branch of Building Technologies is comprised of five offices across Greater Boston. The branch is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, with locations in the Seaport, Auburndale and New Bedford, Massachusetts, and Cranston, Rhode Island.

About Siemens

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global powerhouse focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of systems for power generation and transmission as well as medical diagnosis. With approximately 351,000 employees in 190 countries, Siemens reported worldwide revenue of $88.1 billion in fiscal 2016. Siemens in the USA reported revenue of $23.7 billion, including $5.4 billion in exports, and employs approximately 50,000 people throughout all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

