Siemens to Equip Chinese Aluminum Factories with Drive Technology

Siemens is to equip several Chinese aluminum factories with medium and low voltage drives. The value of the order is in the low tens of millions of euros. Commissioning will be completed in several stages between November 2018 and April 2019. The objective is to safeguard the productivity in the rolling mills with powerful, reliable drive systems. • Medium and low voltage drives for rolling mills

• Installation by order of the plant constructor and machine manufacturer SMS China Siemens received the order from SMS China, part of the SMS group, a worldwide plant constructor and machine manufacturer in the ferrous and non-ferrous metal industry. In the light of increasing demand for aluminum, the company has received the order to construct a number of aluminum rolling mills. Siemens will supply the drive technology for cold rolling mills near Liaoyang in Liaoning Province in Northeastern China, and for a cold and hot rolling mill near the port of Yingkou, which also lies in Liaoning Province. The scope of delivery of the aluminum rolling mills includes the medium voltage drive system, comprising Sinamics SM150 frequency converters, the entire drive control system, the cooling plant, engineering station, the associated project management, the hardware and software engineering, including the commissioning of the individual plant sections and the low voltage drive components.

In addition, a heavy plate and Steckel mill will be equipped with low voltage equipment. It is located near Rizhao, a city of over one million inhabitants in Shandong Province in Eastern China. This plant will mainly use Sinamics S120 low voltage frequency converters. In order to guarantee the agreed key performance indicators (KPIs), the order includes multiple tests (uncoupled and coupled test runs, availability test, load optimization, final test), which will be performed in the plant.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 165 years. The company is active in more than 200 countries, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. The company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2016, which ended on September 30, 2016, Siemens generated revenue of €79.6 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2016, the company had around 351,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

