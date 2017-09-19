Energy Siemens and PAS announce global strategic partnership to provide essential industrial control system cybersecurity « Previous Next » Forester Media • September 19, 2017









Siemens, a global engineering and technology leader, and PAS Global, the leading provider of industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity solutions, announced an agreement to provide fleet-wide, real time monitoring for control systems. By leveraging the unique capabilities of both companies, this partnership will provide customers with: (1) deep analytics required to identify and inventory proprietary assets; and (2) visibility to detect and respond effectively to attacks across the operating environment. As the utilities and oil and gas sectors become increasingly digital to achieve revenue and efficiency gains, there is a corresponding need to identify cyber threats at their earliest stages – going beyond compliance regulations to secure operations. Organizations in these sectors must defend their entire digital footprint against persistent and highly sophisticated cyber threats without disrupting business processes. According to recent research conducted by Ponemon Institute on the state of cybersecurity in the U.S. oil and gas industry, deployment of cybersecurity measures in the industry isn't keeping pace with the growth of digitalization in oil and gas operations. Just 35 percent of survey respondents rate their organization's OT cyber readiness as high. Sixty-eight percent of respondents say their organization experienced at least one cyber compromise, while 61 percent say their organization's industrial control systems protection and security is not adequate.

The Siemens-PAS global strategic partnership bridges the visibility gap for distributed, legacy control assets to provide a comprehensive view into fleet security. Focused on gathering detailed configuration data down to the sensor, the Siemens-PAS partnership will enable customers to secure proprietary systems in multi-vendor environments – guarding against cyber attacks as well as unauthorized engineering changes.

As an industrial technology provider for more than 165 years, Siemens has an inherent and holistic understanding of how to manage cyber risk in complex operating environments. A leader in the OT industry, Siemens brings to the partnership deep domain know-how and solutions for OT cyber, including security program design, security lifecycle management, plant security monitoring, and incident response.

For more than two decades, PAS has solved operational and security challenges for leading chemical, refining and power companies across the globe. Its best-in-class Cyber Integrity™ solution provides foundational inventory management that covers all the major cyber assets found in plants today. The solution detects new or missing devices, aggregates configuration data at the asset level, baselines security-related data to monitor for change, and captures system interdependencies.

“Utilities and the oil and gas sector confront sophisticated, persistent and aggressive cyber threats in the operational environment. Enhanced fleet-wide visibility is critical to detecting attacks and anomalies at the earliest possible stage,” said Leo Simonovich, Siemens Vice President for Global Cyber Security. “With Siemens’ deep operational monitoring expertise and PAS’ leadership developing solutions to protect industrial control systems, this partnership is singularly-positioned to provide essential visibility, build a mindset of perpetual vigilance and ultimately strengthen the energy industry defenses.”

“With smarter, integrated automation comes a difficult challenge that has repercussions from the boardroom to facility operations: ICS cybersecurity,” says Eddie Habibi, founder and CEO of PAS Global. “It is generally well understood that you cannot secure what you cannot see. That is why accurate, up-to-date visibility of system inventory is a fundamental element of any cybersecurity solution. Our partnership with Siemens delivers a managed security service that covers the entire industrial enterprise.”

About Siemens

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 165 years. The company is active in more than 200 countries, focusing on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. One of the world’s largest producers of energy-efficient, resource-saving technologies, Siemens is a leading supplier of efficient power generation and power transmission solutions and a pioneer in infrastructure solutions as well as automation, drive and software solutions for industry. The company is also a leading provider of medical imaging equipment – such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging systems – and a leader in laboratory diagnostics as well as clinical IT. In fiscal 2016, which ended on September 30, 2016, Siemens generated revenue of €79.6 billion and net income of €5.6 billion. At the end of September 2016, the company had around 351,000 employees worldwide. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

About PAS

PAS Global, LLC is a leading provider of software solutions for ICS cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability to the energy, process, and power industries worldwide. PAS solutions include industrial control system cybersecurity, automation asset management, IPL assurance, alarm management, high performance HMI™, boundary management, and control loop performance optimization. PAS solutions are installed in over 1,100 facilities worldwide in more than 70 countries. For more information, visit www.pas.com.

