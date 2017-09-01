Energy SolarWorld Americas Supplies 14.2 MW in Solar Panels for Innovative Nevada Project « Previous Next » Forester Media • September 1, 2017









SolarWorld Americas Inc., the largest U.S. crystalline-silicon solar manufacturer for more than 42 years, announced today that it has supplied 14.2 megawatts DC of its high-performance solar panels for a project in Nevada that combines complementary solar and geothermal power generation. The project at Patua, about 40 miles east of Reno, has set the solar array side by side with a binary geothermal production plant to take advantage of solar's peak performance periods at times when the geothermal is comparatively less efficient – during the daytime and summer. The combined result provides constant power generation. While not the first, the project is thought to be the biggest of its kind. On an AC basis, the 2-year-old Patua geothermal installation is about 25 MW and the brand-new solar plant, dedicated today, is 10 MW.

Hunt Electric Co., headquartered in Salt Lake City, provided engineering, procurement and construction for the project.

Also based in Salt Lake City, Cyrq Energy, a renewable-energy developer and owner focusing on geothermal energy, is the project’s owner-operator. Energy production goes to Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD).

“SolarWorld is proud to see our solar panels contributing to another innovation in the renewable-energy world,” said Shane Messer, SolarWorld Americas’ vice president for sales and marketing. “This project demonstrates that solar and geothermal are naturally fit to work together.”

About SolarWorld REAL VALUE: SolarWorld Americas Inc., the largest U.S. crystalline-silicon solar manufacturer for more than 42 years, produces and sells high-tech solar power solutions and, in doing so, contributes to a cleaner energy supply throughout the Americas. The company maintains 430 megawatts of annual capacity to produce solar cells and 550 MW of capacity to manufacture solar modules. The company’s brand stands for a proven track record of quality and reliability, and SolarWorld is the only producer whose industrial lineage has outlived its products’ 25- and 30-year performance guarantees. SolarWorld upholds high social standards and commits itself to resource- and energy-efficient production. With its program Solar2World, the company supports the expansion of solar power in developing countries in Latin America. Connect with SolarWorld on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and www.solarworld.com.