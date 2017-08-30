Energy SunPower by Stellar Solar Reclaims Title of Best Solar Power Company in the 2017 San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll « Previous Next » Forester Media • August 30, 2017









SunPower by Stellar Solar, San Diego's oldest SunPower dealer and one of two Master Dealers in San Diego County, has won the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll in the category of Best Solar Company for a record fifth time. Their victory in 2017 adds to wins in 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2015 with second place finishes in 2012 and 2016. The achievement solidifies SunPower by Stellar Solar as a solid choice for home and business owners who are looking to make the move to solar power.

Kent Harle, co-founder and CEO of SunPower by Stellar Solar had this to say about reclaiming the top position among a large field of San Diego solar companies that entered. “What excites me the most about this award is being included in the group of established San Diego businesses that we share this distinction with. They all have great reputations for putting their customers first and are rewarded by them on a regular basis with their votes and this award.” He added, “The solar market in San Diego is still very competitive and even though we have been around since 1998 and count our residential and commercial customers as our number one source of new business, this is just another feather in our cap of awards and accomplishments that help us stand out from the crowd. As I tell our team on a regular basis, perfection is a journey, not a destination and we strive for it daily. Working for the best certainly helps instill a sense of pride and that shows in their work.”

SunPower by Stellar Solar (formerly Stellar Solar) is one of a select few Master Dealers that offer complete SunPower solar solutions to home and business owners, including the highest quality consultation and system services. Master Dealers leverage the strength and credibility of the globally trusted SunPower brand in key geographies based on a superb knowledge of the company’s technology, the local solar market, and industry best practices. Certified SunPower Master Dealers handle the entire solar energy process for customers, which can include system design, installation, maintenance, permitting, and rebate processing, as well as advise on flexible financing options. Master Dealers complete regular, in-depth training on SunPower products and services in order to provide customers with the best possible solar experience, and offer peace of mind when choosing SunPower by Stellar Solar to install the industry’s most reliable solar technology.

About SunPower by Stellar Solar

SunPower by Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar design and installation company, based in San Diego since 1998 with over 6,000+ installations across Southern California including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2015 marking the third year in a row and fourth time in five years winning the award. Their 5-Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie’s list are further testament to their standing as the leading solar provider to homes, businesses and faith based organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

