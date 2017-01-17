The Energy Professionals Association Chooses Shannon McGriff to Serve as Director

The Energy Professionals Association (TEPA), announced that Shannon McGriff, who currently serves as the organization’s National Conference Committee Chair, will now serve as TEPA’s Director. This new role is the first full-time position for the organization since it was founded in 2007. McGriff has been a member of TEPA since 2008 and has served as the TEPA Conference Chair since 2012.

“Our new Director position is a result of the accelerated growth we’ve experienced in recent years,” said Andrew Barth, National TEPA President. “To date, as a 501 (c)(6) non-profit organization, we’ve relied on the volunteer efforts of our board directors and members to direct and grow TEPA. It’s exciting to now be at a stage where someone is needed in a dedicated management position to support the day-to-day functions of our organization. We could not have found a better fit for this position.”

Shannon McGriff, has been in the deregulated energy market for nine years. She started her career as Director of Operations for Choice Energy, later joined Unified Energy and most recently served as Prism Energy Solutions’ Director of Sales. Shannon joined TEPA in 2008 and was nominated as the TEPA Conference Chair 2012. During her time on the board she has helped expand the member events and the national conference.

“I believe that Shannon brings the right industry knowledge and experience to TEPA,” said Huston Able, vice president of TEPA. “After more than eight years as a successful energy broker, as well as her time serving the board, she understands the operations of the market and has the practical experience to help TEPA move forward.”

As TEPA Director, McGriff will help drive the initiatives and strategic plans of the TEPA Board including fundraising, marketing, community outreach and implementing the education program, as well as growing national membership. She will continue to manage TEPA’s events both in Texas and in the Northeast, which include the monthly member meetings, networking events, and national conferences.

“I’m excited the board and our members trust me to help perpetuate TEPA’s mission,” said McGriff. “As long standing market participant, I understand the important role TEPA has in the market, as well as the benefits it holds for our members. I’m especially excited about helping implement and drive our new education program, as well as initiate a new outreach program, Power Women, which will focus on the development and empowerment of women in our industry.”

About The Energy Professionals Association

The Energy Professionals Association (TEPA) is a 501(c)(6) organization whose community of energy professionals adhere to a code of conduct, serve as an educational resource, and advocates for deregulated energy markets across the country. TEPA members include aggregators, brokers and consultants (ABCs), retail electricity providers (REPs) and affiliate members, and are the clear choice for consumers seeking to benefit from competitive energy markets.

TEPA members exhibit expertise, ethical practices and a high level of professionalism to help consumers buy electricity in the restructured national marketplace. For more information visit www.tepaUSA.org or contact Aaron Cook at ACook@TPRM.com, www.TPRM.com.