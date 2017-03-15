Energy Three of the Next Four Men’s College Basketball Championship Games to be Played Under Eaton’s LED Sports Lighting System « Previous Forester Media • March 15, 2017











Power management company Eaton today announced that its advanced Ephesus sports lighting light-emitting diode (LED) and controls system will illuminate three of the next four college basketball championship games: This year’s game at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 2019; and at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia in 2020.

Featuring its industry-leading control functions, the LED lighting system gives facility operators unsurpassed control to enhance the viewing experience for spectators in the stadium and at home and to produce lavish pre-game and halftime shows. Additionally, its patented color temperature tuning capabilities allow it to accommodate the lighting needs of a wide range of events with just the push of a button.

“Our industry leading LED sports lighting solution has been chosen by prominent sports venues that are continually being selected to host the biggest events in sports,” said Mike Lorenz, president, Eaton’s Ephesus Lighting business. “Our digital lighting solution creates one of the best stages for performers and the optimal viewing experience for fans at the game and those watching on high-definition television.”

Many communities are considering, researching, or implementing microgrid solutions. The underlying rationale often involves complex business, operational, and economic issues. See our FREE Special Report: Understanding Microgrids . Download it now!

In addition to lighting the courts at the three stadiums hosting the semi-final and championship games, the Ephesus sports lighting solution is also installed at three arenas hosting first and second round games this season including KeyBank Center (Buffalo, New York), Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee) and the BOK Center (Tulsa, Oklahoma).

Continuing the trend, next year’s men’s regional rounds at the new Little Caesar’s Arena (Detroit, Michigan) and Bridgestone Arena will also be played under Ephesus LED sports lighting. Additionally, Rupp Arena (Lexington, Kentucky) and Webster Bank Arena (Bridgeport, Connecticut), two of the sites hosting women’s first and second round games this year, also employ an Ephesus LED sports lighting system.

The Ephesus LED lighting solution has been especially well-received by college basketball programs as its proprietary technology allows it to feather the light gradually from the ends of the court to the stands. This technology helps create consistent depth perception for the players no matter the size of the venue, whether it be an intimate college basketball arena or large stadium.

Eaton’s Ephesus sports lighting helps provide optimal lighting that illuminates more uniformly on the playing surface and provides an improved stage for players and fans. The system is easy to install, requires little to no maintenance for years and offers lower total operating costs compared to other traditional sports lighting systems. These benefits have led to numerous college basketball arenas installing Eaton’s Ephesus sports lighting solution including: Exatech Arena (University of Florida), Watsco Center (University of Miami), LJVM Memorial Coliseum (Wake Forest), Bartow Arena (University Alabama-Birmingham), Ryan Center (University of Rhode Island), Mackey Arena (Purdue University), Freedom Hall (East Tennessee State University) and more.

Eaton’s Ephesus solutions continue to lead the rapid acceptance of LED lighting at sports and entertainment venues. Hundreds of facilities have made the switch to Ephesus LED sports lighting systems including more than 25 professional sports venues in all major sports, including: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Dolphins); Globe Life Park in Arlington (Texas Rangers); and the first NASCAR track with LED lighting – the historic Martinsville Speedway in Virginia.

Eaton’s Ephesus Lighting business manufactures high-output solid-state lighting solutions for challenging applications in indoor and outdoor sports and recreational markets. The business is focused on innovating advanced lighting solutions that will enrich and illuminate the world, by creating brighter, more vibrant and sustainable environments. For more information, visit www.eaton.com/ephesus.

Eaton’s electrical business is a global leader with expertise in power distribution and circuit protection; backup power protection; control and automation; lighting and security; structural solutions and wiring devices; solutions for harsh and hazardous environments; and engineering services. Eaton is positioned through its global solutions to answer today’s most critical electrical power management challenges.

Eaton is a power management company with 2016 sales of $19.7 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 95,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.