Trane Adds Carbon Dioxide and Occupancy Sensors to Air-Fi Wireless System

Trane®, a leading global provider of indoor comfort solutions and services and a brand of Ingersoll Rand, now offers Trane Air-Fi™ wireless system for buildings controls with carbon dioxide and occupancy sensors.

With this addition, facility directors can now use one device to measure temperature, relative humidity, CO2 and occupancy status without the use of wires, resulting in lower installation costs, streamlined processes and ease of operation.

Trane Air-Fi wireless technology replaces the need for wired building controls, allowing installations to be completed quickly with less disruption to occupants in existing buildings, while also providing greater reliability, simplified installation and more flexibility as building spaces change. The wireless sensors are easy to move or replace, as needed, to resolve issues related to sensing accuracy, aesthetics or reconfigured spaces.

Many communities are considering, researching, or implementing microgrid solutions. The underlying rationale often involves complex business, operational, and economic issues. See our FREE Special Report: Understanding Microgrids . Download it now!

“Many facility directors face challenges connected to maintenance and repair with traditional wired building controls systems,” said Dave Molin, vice president of controls, Trane. “Trane Air-Fi wireless is a comprehensive solution that provides customers with easy problem solving, efficient performance and cost savings over the life of the equipment.”

Air-Fi can help optimize any building’s performance with less risk, thanks to self-repairing mesh technology that features redundant signal paths to help prevent communication failures. Trane offers a typical 200-foot indoor signal range that extends up to a half-mile when unobstructed for even greater levels of signal reliability.

Lifetime batteries* – enabled by advanced, low-power sensing technology developed by Trane – provide a maintenance-free solution that does not require battery replacement for the life of the system in most installations.

To learn more about the latest sensing options available with Trane Air-Fi, visit Trane.com/AirFi.

*Based on typical indoor operating conditions in commercial offices.

About Ingersoll Rand and Trane

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands — including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® — work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $13 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. Trane solutions optimize indoor environments with a broad portfolio of energy efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, building and contracting services, parts support and advanced control. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com or www.trane.com.

