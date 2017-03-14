Trane and Telkonet Collaborate to Introduce a New VRF Wireless Solution that Improves Energy Efficiency and Guest Comfort

Trane®, a leading global provider of indoor comfort solutions and services and a brand of Ingersoll Rand, has introduced a new variable refrigerant flow (VRF) wireless control interface through its business relationship with Telkonet, Inc., a manufacturer of intelligent room automation solutions, including hotel guest room thermostats and controls.

Trane® ProSpace™ VRF solutions are widely used in multi-zone buildings, like hotels, because they help keep energy costs low while allowing guests to adjust the temperature of their individual rooms for their comfort. The new Trane ProSpace VRF wireless control interface creates an open communication platform that allows Trane VRF systems to integrate with a hotel’s room thermostats and building-level control system.

“Optimizing energy efficiency is a priority for both hotel owners and facility managers. Thanks to the collaboration between Trane and Telkonet, hotel owners don’t have to choose between their preferred HVAC and thermostat providers,” said Jerad Adams, product manager, VRF systems, Trane. “The control interface gives customers the flexibility to pair a reliable, energy efficient VRF system from Trane with the thermostat specified in the hotel’s brand guidelines.”

The ProSpace VRF wireless control communicates information about the VRF’s mode, fan speed, zone temperature, set point and error codes through the hotel’s building automation system. This gives the facility manager access to data to help make informed maintenance and operational decisions that can increase energy savings.

Hotel occupancy levels vary day to day; therefore, it can be challenging and time-consuming to monitor and adjust thermostat settings and energy demands in vacant rooms. The ProSpace VRF wireless control is equipped with motion and infrared sensors that automatically turn the VRF system on and off when guests enter and leave the room, which saves the facility manager time and further improves the hotel’s energy efficiency.

“As an industry leader in innovation and intelligent automation, Telkonet is proud of the opportunity to pair our EcoSmart™ energy management platform with the ProSpace VRF solution through our Telkonet Control Interface developed specifically for Trane,” said Jason Tienor, Telkonet’s CEO. “This collaboration provides the industry with an exceptional solution demonstrating increased comfort, expanded savings and improved control for hospitality owners.”

Telkonet is an approved and preferred controls provider to many major hotel chains in North America. Telkonet’s technology is extremely reliable, and the user-friendly interface makes it easy for hotel guests to set and adjust their room temperatures. The VRF wireless control interface is available through Trane field sales offices and is backed by the knowledge and support of Trane building professionals.

About Ingersoll Rand and Trane

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands — including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® — work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $13 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. Trane solutions optimize indoor environments with a broad portfolio of energy-efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, building and contracting services, parts support and advanced control. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com or www.trane.com.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCQB: TKOI) provides innovative intelligent automation platforms at the forefront of the Internet of Things (IoT) space. Helping commercial audiences better manage operational costs, the company offers two product lines: EcoSmart and EthoStream. The EcoSmart intelligent automation platform is supported by a full-suite of IoT-connected devices that provide in-depth energy usage information and analysis, allowing building operators to reduce energy expenses. EthoStream is one of the largest hospitality high-speed internet access networks in the world, providing public internet access to more than 100 million annual users. Vertical markets that benefit from Telkonet products include hospitality, education, military, government, healthcare and multiple dwelling housing. Telkonet was founded in 1977 and is based in Waukesha, Wis. For more information, visit www.telkonet.com.