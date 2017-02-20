Trane Expands Portfolio of Precedent Light-Commercial Rooftop Units to Include 6 to 10 Tons With up to 23 IEER

Industry-leading efficiency and lowest cost of ownership offered by full line of light-commercial rooftop units designed for commercial buildings



Trane®, a leading global provider of indoor comfort solutions and services and a brand of Ingersoll Rand, has expanded its portfolio of light-commercial rooftop units with eFlex™ technology to include 6 to 10 ton sizes, providing customers with a complete lineup of ultra-high-efficiency light-commercial packaged rooftop units that range from 3 to 17.5 tons.

Trane eFlex technology combines indoor and outdoor fans with variable speed compressors to increase efficiency and performance to create a low cost of ownership for the lifetime of the products.

“Many organizations are setting goals to reduce their building’s energy use, and they want a partner with the right technology and who understands how buildings operate to help them achieve this,” said Mark Bell, product manager, light commercial unitary, Trane. “By using the new Trane portfolio of rooftop units with eFlex technology, building owners can be assured they are getting the performance and efficiency required to reduce utility bills while also meeting or exceeding efficiency standards and keeping building occupants comfortable.”

Trane eFlex variable-speed compressors and fans match their output to the cooling demands of the space by operating at their fastest levels when demand is high, and modulating to slower levels when demand is low. This operational flexibility allows Trane rooftop units to achieve an ultra-high Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (SEER) up to 20.1, and an Integrated Energy Efficiency Ratio (IEER) exceeding 23 on some models — while maintaining Energy Efficiency Ratios (EER) as high as 13. To learn more about the portfolio of Trane light-commercial rooftop units with eFlex technology, visit Trane.com/LCU.

About Ingersoll Rand and Trane

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands — including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® — work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $13 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. Trane solutions optimize indoor environments with a broad portfolio of energy-efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, building and contracting services, parts support and advanced control. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com or www.trane.com.