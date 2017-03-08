Trane Now Offers a New 3-to-5 Ton Light Commercial Rooftop Unit

New offering fits a common roof curb, providing customers an

expanded offering ideal for replacement applications

Trane®, a leading global provider of indoor comfort solutions and services and a brand of Ingersoll Rand, added a 3-5-ton offering to its portfolio of Foundation™ light-commercial rooftop heating, ventilating and air-conditioning (HVAC) units to provide customers with a new solution ideal for emergency replacement.

The 3-5-ton unit footprint fits a common roof curb used on many existing commercial buildings. The unit can be installed without the need for an adapter, which saves customers time and money during installation.

“Unexpected breakdowns cause equipment downtime, increased maintenance costs and loss in efficiency,” said Jeff Moe, product leader, commercial unitary, Trane. “We understand the importance of not only having a solution that is affordable, but is also able to be delivered and installed quickly.”

Trane actively manages the design, manufacturing and inventory process for all Foundation rooftop units to ensure models are ready to ship — often the same day an order is placed. Immediate availability minimizes negative impacts an organization may experience when an older unit fails and is awaiting replacement.

In addition, contractors can easily and quickly access product information for Foundation rooftop units using Trane 360°™ — a free downloadable mobile app for HVAC contractors and service professionals. Trane 360° also features parts ordering capability, and allows users to find the nearest parts locations for all Foundation light commercial units.

The 3-5-ton rooftop units also feature durable components that have been tested in real applications — including a long-lasting tubular heat exchanger, reliable gas ignition system and proven compressor technology. In addition, the units have simplified control wiring integration and are certified to meet the most recent energy-efficiency standards established by the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE).

To learn more about Trane Foundation rooftop units, visit Trane.com/Foundation.