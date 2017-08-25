Energy Trane Rental Services Adds Remote Monitoring Program to Fleet of Cooling Equipment « Previous Next » Forester Media • August 25, 2017









Trane®, a leading global provider of indoor comfort systems and services and a brand of Ingersoll Rand, now offers a remote monitoring program to the Trane Rental Services fleet of cooling equipment. Trane's remote monitoring program provides peace of mind, maximization of uptime and the opportunity to "size before you buy" with analytical data on temporary rental equipment. Trane continuously monitors the rental equipment performance so desired applications are being met, allowing customers to focus on other important aspects of their business. Trane's building professionals have the ability to remotely resolve issues that may arise, or provide immediate dispatch when needed, as well as provide and review analytical reports on the temporary rental equipment. The reports offer customers performance data on the dynamics of their operations to aid in sizing of permanent equipment.

“Our customers can now take advantage of Trane’s technology-enabled original equipment manufacturer (OEM) expertise to help keep their temporary systems operational” said Anthony Trifiletti, Trane Rental Services business leader. “This represents yet another way Trane Rental Services can bring the best solutions to our customers.”

The remote monitoring program is offered on Trane Rental’s temporary cooling equipment. The rental equipment communicates with the monitoring center through a cellular modem inside a remote monitoring panel installed on the rental unit. Remote monitoring provides a secure connection which connects to Trane’s Rental equipment, and not to the customer’s equipment or building systems.

To learn more about the latest rental opportunities, contact your local Trane Account Manager or call 800-755-5115 today.

About Ingersoll Rand and Trane

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands — including Club Car®, Ingersoll Rand®, Thermo King® and Trane® — work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a $13 billion global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. Trane solutions optimize indoor environments with a broad portfolio of energy efficient heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems, building and contracting services, parts support and advanced control. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com or www.trane.com.