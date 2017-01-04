Energy Trojan Battery Adds Industry Veteran John Getty to Executive Management Team as Senior Vice President of Operations « Previous Forester Media • January 4, 2017











John Getty will lead manufacturing operations for Trojan Battery Co., LLC as the company’s new senior vice president of operations. Getty is responsible for manufacturing operations, environmental health and services, as well as lean manufacturing initiatives for Trojan’s U.S.-based production facilities which manufacture the world’s leading brand of deep-cycle batteries.

“John’s expertise in manufacturing excellence uniquely qualifies him for this critical position and will play a key role in Trojan’s market and product development expansion strategies,” said John Beering, chief operating officer for Trojan Battery. “To support Trojan’s large-scale growth agenda, the company has focused its efforts on adding leaders to its executive team who possess deep operating backgrounds, a track record of leading change resulting in superior outcomes, successful implementation of lean manufacturing initiatives, and management success aligned with Trojan’s corporate values. John will be a key asset to our executive team and corporate vision.”

Prior to joining Trojan, Getty served as vice president of operations at Eaton Corp. managing its $1.6 billion Truck North America business. He was responsible for overseeing production at the company’s six plants which produce medium- and heavy-duty truck transmissions and clutches. During his tenure at Eaton, Getty also served as vice president and general manager for the Electrical Sensing and Controls Division of Eaton Aerospace.

Getty earned an MBA from Pepperdine University and a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from University of Wisconsin-Madison.

About Trojan Battery Company

Trojan Battery is the world’s leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries and a battery technology pioneer, having built the first golf car battery in 1952. Trojan batteries provide power for a wide variety of applications that require deep-cycle battery performance, including aerial work platform, airport ground support equipment, floor cleaning machines, golf and utility vehicles, marine/RV, material handling, oil/gas and renewable energy.

Founded in 1925, the company is ISO 9001:2008 certified with operations in California and Georgia, and maintains two of the largest and most extensive research and development centers in North America, as well as one in Sligo, Ireland, dedicated to engineering new and advanced battery technology. For more information on Trojan Battery visit www.trojanbattery.com.