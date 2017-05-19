Energy Trojan Battery Licenses Bi-Polar Technology from Advanced Battery Concepts « Previous Next » Forester Media • May 19, 2017









Trojan Battery Co., LLC, the world's leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, has signed a multi-year licensing agreement with Advanced Battery Concepts LLC (ABC) for its GreenSeal® bi-polar battery technology with the goal of future product commercialization. "The advantages of bi-polar battery architecture include higher energy and power density and lower manufacturing costs than conventional AGM battery construction, which promotes more stable performance over the lifetime of the battery," said Michael Everett, senior vice president of engineering for Trojan Battery. "Trojan will begin exploring integration of its own proprietary technology layered with the licensed technology from ABC to produce a battery with superior value compared to anything else on the market today." The licensing deal is for ABC's GreenSeal® technology, which is a new method to manufacture Absorbed Glass Mat (AGM) batteries. This technology offers several advantages, including an improved vibration durability, greater cycle-life performance and a simplified approach to higher voltage applications.

“Our GreenSeal® technology considerably simplifies manufacturing processes in lead acid bi-polar batteries while simultaneously improving battery performance,” Dr. Edward Shaffer, CEO and Founder, Advanced Battery Concepts. “We are very proud to work with Trojan Battery, the world’s leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, as we continue to develop and commercialize these products.”

Bi-polar technology enhances performance in key lead acid battery characteristics by driving electrical current through the entire bulk of the active materials without the use of lug-bonded straps, typically found in conventional lead battery construction. This fundamental feature allows for a lighter, less costly battery which influences the overall applicability of lead acid in many applications and market segments.

“Trojan considers it necessary to research all options for advancing lead acid battery technology in the areas of performance and cost, and views the bi-polar technology as one component of a multi-generational strategy to broadly influence the market appeal of deep-cycle AGM lead acid batteries,” Everett said.

Trojan Battery is the world’s leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries and a battery technology pioneer, having built the first golf car battery in 1952. Trojan batteries provide power for a wide variety of applications that require deep-cycle battery performance, including aerial work platform, airport ground support equipment, floor cleaning machines, golf and utility vehicles, marine/RV, material handling, oil/gas and renewable energy.

Founded in 1925, the company is ISO 9001:2008 certified with operations in California and Georgia, and maintains two of the largest and most extensive research and development centers in North America, as well as one in Sligo, Ireland, dedicated to engineering new and advanced battery technology. For more information on Trojan Battery visit www.trojanbattery.com.

