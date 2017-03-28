Trojan Battery Names Ivan Menjak Director of Global Product Solutions — Supports Trojan Strategic Worldwide Expansion into New Market Segments

As part of its global innovation strategy, Trojan Battery Co., LLC, the world’s leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, has named Ivan Menjak as director of global product solutions. In this role, Menjak will be responsible for managing Trojan’s comprehensive product portfolio as well as identifying new opportunities for expanding its energy storage solution offerings.

“Ivan has an impressive mix of technical, marketing and strategic skills with deep knowledge of multiple battery technologies. He will be responsible for leading the overall global product roadmap and vision, and developing the strategic direction to help the company transform into an energy storage solutions and service provider,” said Bryan Godber, senior vice president of global market development for Trojan. “His focus will be on helping us expand the Trojan brand beyond our current product portfolio as we aim to become the innovation leader in our space.”

Menjak brings more than 20 years of strategic, technical and marketing expertise in battery technology and products to this position. With a strong background in advanced battery technologies and systems, he has held senior management positions at both lead acid and lithium battery firms. Menjak served as senior director of business development and strategic marketing at Energy Power Systems, a developer of lead acid battery technologies, and was responsible for developing value propositions, go-to-market strategies, strategic partnerships and financial models for advanced lead acid battery products. While at A123 Systems, a manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, Menjak was vice president of corporate business development and spearheaded product management and the launch of lithium ion cells into stationary and transportation markets. He also was responsible P&L activities for the company’s motorsports business unit and lead global applications engineering. In addition, he held strategy and engineering management positions at Bosch Battery Systems, formerly Cobasys, which supplies nickel metal hydride (NiMH) and Li-Ion battery systems. Menjak earned his MBA and bachelor of science degrees in mechanical engineering from Lawrence Technology University in Southfield, Mich.

Trojan Battery is the world’s leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries and a battery technology pioneer, having built the first golf car battery in 1952. Trojan batteries provide power for a wide variety of applications that require deep-cycle battery performance, including aerial work platform, airport ground support equipment, floor cleaning machines, golf and utility vehicles, marine/RV, material handling, oil/gas and renewable energy.

Founded in 1925, the company is ISO 9001:2008 certified with operations in California and Georgia, and maintains two of the largest and most extensive research and development centers in North America, as well as one in Sligo, Ireland, dedicated to engineering new and advanced battery technology. For more information on Trojan Battery visit www.trojanbattery.com.

