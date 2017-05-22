Energy Trojan Team Members Depart for Volunteer Solar Project Trip to Nicaragua with GRID Alternatives International Program « Previous Forester Media • May 22, 2017









Trojan Battery Co., LL, the world's leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, today announced a team of Trojan employees have embarked on a volunteer trip to Nicaragua with the GRID Alternatives International Program to install a solar system that will provide power to a remote village. A team of 10 Trojan volunteers which includes employees from Trojan Battery's California and Georgia facilities left on Sun., May 21 to help install a solar power system during the nine-day expedition. Trojan and GRID participants will install solar panels with battery backup power systems for a school and health clinic in San Isidro, Jinotega, Nicaragua. The solar systems will provide electricity to power lighting and electronics for the school, cell phone charging for community members, and life-saving medical equipment in the clinic. Electricity in the buildings also means the entire village will be able to use them after hours for adult education, gatherings, events and celebrations.

“Trojan is proud to partner with the GRID Alternatives International Program by sending a team of dedicated Trojan employees to make a difference in this community in Nicaragua,” said Jeff Elder, president and CEO for Trojan Battery. “This team building experience that brings solar power to a rural off-grid community gives our employees a chance to learn about solar energy, make a fundamental difference at a grassroots level, and gain a new perspective about life in another culture. We wish our Trojan team luck on this exciting adventure.”

GRID Alternatives is a nonprofit organization that brings together community partners, volunteers and job trainees to implement solar power and energy efficiency in underserved communities. GRID’s International Program has installed 120 systems in 31 off-grid communities in Nicaragua and Nepal to-date. Trojan has been providing financial support and battery donations for the program since 2010.

“We are excited to partner with Trojan Battery on this project,” said Jenean Smith, director of GRID’s international program. “After supporting this important work philanthropically for 8 years, Trojan’s employees will finally get to see first-hand the tremendous impact their contribution has made for these communities, and will continue to make for years to come.“



