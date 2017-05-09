Trojan To Announce New Deep-Cycle Solar AGM Battery Line at Intersolar Europe Showcasing “Outstanding Solar Project” Award Finalist & Smart Carbon Batteries

Trojan Battery, Co. LLC today announced it will showcase the company’s new line of batteries designed specifically for solar applications which will be launched at Intersolar Europe. In addition, Trojan will showcase its Colombia microgrid project which has been named a finalist for the Intersolar Europe “Outstanding Solar Project” award, and display its Smart Carbon battery™ line.

Visit Trojan at booth B1.340 during Intersolar Europe from May 31 to June 2 in Munich.

News Highlights:

• New Solar Product Line: Trojan to launch new Solar AGM batteries, the first in a series of new solar batteries planned for availability this year.

• Award: Trojan’s Colombia Microgrid project which serves five remote communities and named Intersolar “Outstanding Solar Project” award finalist.

• Smart Carbon™ Batteries: Products to be showcased which are designed to address the impact of Partial State of Charge (PSOC) or inconsistent charging conditions.

Trojan Introduces Deep-Cycle Battery Line for Solar Applications

To be announced on Tues., May 30. Look for email to come with more details.

Trojan Colombia Microgrid Project Named Intersolar Award Finalist

The Trojan microgrid project serving five communities in Colombia, and powered by Trojan deep-cycle Industrial (IND) batteries, has been named a finalist for the Intersolar “Outstanding Solar Projects” award. The award ceremony announcing the final winners will be held at 5:00 p.m. at the Innovation and Application Stage in Hall A4, Booth A4.530. Click here to read case study.

Trojan Presentation of Colombia Microgrid Application

In addition, Ramon Tiburcio, Trojan regional sales director for Latin America, will present the Colombia Microgrid case study at 9:45 a.m. on May 31 in Hall: A4 at booth A4.530.

Smart Carbon™

Smart Carbon™ is a standard feature in Trojan’s Industrial and Premium flooded battery lines and enhances overall battery life in applications where batteries are under charged on a regular basis. Along with increased life in PSOC environments, Trojan’s Smart Carbon proprietary formula also provides improved charge acceptance and faster recharge in PSOC applications. To learn more about Trojan batteries for the renewable energy market, please visit http://www.trojanbattery.com/markets/renewable-energy-re.

About Trojan Battery Company

Trojan Battery Company is the world’s leading manufacturer of deep-cycle batteries, offering a complete portfolio of technologically-advanced deep-cycle flooded, AGM and gel batteries that provide maximum long-lasting performance to meet the requirements of today’s advancing renewable energy systems.

Founded in 1925, the company is ISO 9001:2008 certified with operations in California and Georgia. The company also maintains two of the largest and most extensive research and development centers in North America, and opened a third R&D facility in Sligo, Ireland at IT Sligo. These R&D centers are dedicated to engineering new and advanced battery technology. For more information on Trojan Battery Co., visit www.trojanbattery.com.

