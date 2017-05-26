WÄRTSILÄ Buys Greensmith Energy for Undisclosed Sum

Wärtsilä, the Finland-based technology group, announced on May 15 it had bought software company, Greensmith Energy Management System, in a transaction that should close in July. No price tag has been announced by the companies.

The acquisition should give Wärtsilä, which provides technologies and lifecycle products for the marine and energy sectors, a foothold in the energy storage market.

The acquisition follows a clear trend within the industry as foreign players seek to enter the hopefully lucrative US energy storage market.

Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change.to learn more about improving economics and demystifying energy storage systems.