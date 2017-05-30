Energy Younicos to deliver largest Y.Cube deployment in US to Austin Energy « Previous Forester Media • May 30, 2017









1.75 MW/3.2 MWh system will provide multiple energy storage services to meet Austin Energy’s needs; project aims to manage distributed energy resources and integrate renewable energy at lowest possible cost Younicos has signed an agreement to deliver a megawatt-scale battery storage system to Austin Energy, as part of a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)-funded initiative known as the Sustainable and Holistic Integration of Energy Storage and Solar PV (SHINES) project. Younicos will collaborate with the project’s prime contractor, Doosan GridTech, to install the 1.75 MW / 3.2 MWh system using the company’s innovative Y.Cube systems. They will be managed by Younicos’s Y.Q software platform, communicating with the Doosan GridTech Intelligent Controller using the MESA (Modular Energy Storage Architecture) open standard. The seven Y.Cubes and Y.Converters represent the company’s largest Y.Cube deployment in the U.S. to date. The Y.Cube systems will provide storage capabilities as part of a Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) that will maintain grid reliability while also enabling energy loads to be delivered at the lowest possible cost with high penetration levels of distributed PV generation. The platform, called DG-DERO™, also provided by Doosan GridTech, will use multiple advanced control methodologies that will be demonstrated and evaluated using a fleet of diverse DER assets deployed at various locations among Austin Energy’s customers. Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change. Download Greensmith Energy's White Paper Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change.to learn more about improving economics and demystifying energy storage systems.

In addition to optimizing battery performance in combination with solar PV, a key requirement of the project is compliance with strict safety standards. The battery system will be located in a neighborhood in East Austin, coexisting near both residential and commercial buildings. The Y.Cube, which has been optimized for use in commercial and industrial battery storage applications, is a plug-and-play system that also contains multiple thermal management subsystems for maximum safety.

“We’re keeping Austin weird – and energized,” said Stephen L. Prince, CEO of Younicos. “The SHINES project is the perfect showcase for an alternative, distributed energy system with resources like energy storage providing resiliency and security. Our Y.Cube is ideal for this application – offering the best in battery storage, intelligent control, system performance and safety in a compact form factor. We’re very pleased to partner with Austin Energy and Doosan GridTech on this innovative project.”

“Integrating energy storage with solar is becoming essential as we achieve our utility’s goal of 55% renewable energy by 2025,” says Karl Popham, Austin SHINES Principal Investigator and Manager of Emerging Technologies at Austin Energy. “The Austin SHINES program is more than a technical pilot; it is phase one of a larger rollout to maximize the value of distributed energy resources for our customers and the utility. Ultimately, it’s about clean energy being even more affordable and reliable.”

Daejin Choi, CEO of Doosan GridTech commented, “We are pleased to be working with Younicos on this breakthrough project. The Modular Energy Storage Architecture (MESA) open standard provides the software architecture that allows us each to bring our innovation to Austin Energy without a lot of custom engineering to fit the pieces together. Austin preserves choice in their system moving forward and we each get to focus on our core competencies.”

About Younicos

Younicos is a global leader for intelligent energy storage and grid solutions. Clients benefit from technical expertise, commercial know-how and in-depth experience built on 150 megawatts installed in 37 energy storage projects worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 in Berlin, Germany, and currently employs more than 130 storage experts there and in Austin, Texas (USA). For more information please visit www.younicos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Austin Energy

Austin Energy, the City of Austin’s electric utility, serves more than 450,000 customer accounts and more than 1 million residents in Greater Austin. The utility’s mission — to safely deliver clean, affordable and reliable energy along with excellent customer service — has guided Austin Energy in powering the community and supporting the region’s growth since 1895. As a publicly owned utility, Austin Energy contributes more than $105 million per year to support important City services such as streetlights, parks, libraries and public safety. For more information about Austin Energy, visit austinenergy.com.

About Doosan GridTech

Doosan GridTech™ is a software and solutions provider that helps electric utilities and other megawatt-scale customers to evaluate, procure, integrate and optimize energy storage and other distributed energy resources. Founded in 2011, the Seattle-based company has managed multiple energy storage and renewable integration projects on shared open standards platforms across the country. In 2016, they were the recipients of Greentech Media’s GridEdge Award.

About SHINES

The Austin Energy SHINES (Sustainable and Holistic Integration of Energy Storage and Solar PV) Project was initiated in 2016 with a $4.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy’s SunShot Initiative. Based on open standards, the multi-year project integrates 4 megawatts (MW) of solar PV, 4 MW of distributed energy storage, smart inverters, forecasting tools, market signals, advanced communications and a software optimization platform. The goal is to analyze and determine best practices for integrating renewable energy and energy storage on the grid at utility, commercial and residential scales.

