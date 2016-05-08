Aruba Decentralized Solar PV Integrated Project RFI

Open Date: April 28, 2016

Close Date: May 20, 2016

The water and power company of the island of Aruba known as Water- en Energiebedrijf Aruba N.V. (WEB Aruba), herewith notifies that it is seeking information from qualified and established Local and / or International companies/ organizations who are interested in participating in the Decentralized Solar PV Integrated Project (DSPVIP).

WEB Aruba is one of the pillars of Utilities Aruba N.V., the utility holding company, with the Aruban Government (GoA) as the only shareholder. WEB Aruba is responsible for the production and distribution of water and generation of electricity that is delivered to N.V. Elmar, the national electricity distribution company.

The envisioned future of WEB Aruba is to be ’Cleaner, Greener and Fuel Oil Free by 2020’. In order to achieve this, WEB Aruba needs to engage in cleaner and greener technologies (renewables) for a more sustainable energy and water supply. Cleaner technologies will lead to less emissions, therefore reduce carbon foot print and have a positive impact on the environment.

The GoA through its “Energy Committee” has assigned WEB Aruba to develop the next Decentralized Solar PV Integration projects (DSPVIP). It is the intention of WEB Aruba to start with a Solar PV project that is divided into the following two sub projects:

Sub-Project 1 – Large Scale Solar PV Park

Consisting of a “large scale” solar ground mounted PV system to be installed on a property, with a total estimated capacity of 5MWp. (MegaWatt Peak)

Sub-Project 2 – Solar PV Systems on Rooftops of Schools and Buildings

Consisting of the installation of Solar PV systems on rooftops of public schools and public buildings with a total estimated capacity of 2.5MWp.