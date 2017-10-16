Energy Capturing Carbon The world’s first negative-emissions power plant « Previous Laura Sanchez • October 16, 2017









Could power production benefit the environment? A handful of innovative companies are betting on it by pairing technologies that could help the climate recover from the edge of catastrophe. One of the technologies, called direct-air capture, involves extracting carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from the air. When paired with an additional injection process called CarbFix, the CO 2 can be trapped within the minerals in rock. Several pioneering companies have launched pilot plants using proprietary technology to prove the direct-air capture method, as well as its scalability. For the most part, these CO 2 capture systems rely on “reversible absorption,” a process that involves first circulating gases over a material that selectively absorbs CO 2 , and then extracting the CO 2 from that material. Once separated, the CO 2 can then be compressed and injected underground. Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change. Download Greensmith Energy's White Paper Electric grids are evolving rapidly, disrupted by regulatory changes, distributed generation, renewable portfolio standards, and evolving technology. Energy storage is uniquely positioned at the heart of all of this change.to learn more about improving economics and demystifying energy storage systems.

In a 2016 study conducted in Iceland, scientists discovered that the CO 2 in injection waters from geothermal plants triggered a reaction with basaltic rock to form carbonate minerals, sequestering gases. This mineralization process, which usually takes hundreds or thousands of years, took less than two years in Iceland, which scientists attribute to the area’s unique geology and the presence of metals like iron and aluminum in the native rock.

Using Climeworks technology, a geothermal power plant in Iceland recently became the first negative-carbon-emissions plant by coupling the direct-air capture approach with CarbFix’s injection methodology. It simultaneously removes carbon from the air while generating energy.

The Hellisheidi plant, operated by public utility company Reykjavik Energy, produces about 300 MW of energy and 130 MW of heat by capitalizing on naturally occurring heat from volcanic activity beneath the ground. As water travels through a network of pipes heated by the earth, it’s converted to steam to run turbines. The heat-recovery process releases low amounts of carbon dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, and hydrogen. When the gases released from the geothermal vents are combined with water, the solution—about 1 kg of CO 2 to 27 kg water—is injected underground, effectively removing CO 2 from the atmosphere. It’s the first system to convert emissions to stone, locking them away for millions of years.

A Quartz article explains that power generation facilities create the optimum circumstances for carbon capture since the exhaust flue gas contains relatively high concentrations of CO 2 —about 10% carbon dioxide, as opposed to 0.04% in ambient air. Capturing the greenhouse gas at higher concentrations requires less energy.

Furthermore, a 2011 report from the American Physical Society indicates that the while the CO 2 removal process may cost between $600 and $1,000 per metric ton of CO 2 captured from the air, capturing it at the source—at a coal-burning plant, for example—could cost less than one-tenth of that.

What are your impressions? Could the power plants of the future actually improve the environment?