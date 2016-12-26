As we look back on 2016, we’ve certainly had an interesting year. Before we close the books on 2016, let’s revisit Distributed Energy’s top posts for the year.

This blog post received more comments than any other blog post published in 2016.

In May, at a US Department of Energy summit on the future of nuclear power, Marvin Fertel, president and CEO of the Nuclear Energy Institute explained that small, single-unit nuclear power plants are facing economic extinction. “We have a systemic problem, and it’s a bad systemic problem,” Fertel said, explaining that wholesale energy markets do not sufficiently value nuclear generation to keep plants in operation. Click here to read: Domino Effect: Diablo Canyon’s Decommissioning

Our two most read and shared stories from Distributed Energy were:

“Even outages of the smallest amount of time are now unacceptable for a growing number of businesses,” says Jeff Springborn, chief operating officer of LightEdge. “Having data go offline is just not an option for so many clients today. Keeping the power on all the time is what they expect.”

This trend is not a new one. But it’s an important one, that’s providing a boost to the backup and emergency power business. And it’s a trend that doesn’t look likely to slow any time soon.

That’s largely because so many mission-critical businesses—everything from data centers to financial institutions to hospitals—can’t ever be without power, even for seconds. At the same time, more businesses are questioning the reliability of the public power grid. They’re investing in backup onsite power solutions as a safety net in case the public grid suffers an outage. Click here to continue reading: The Growing Demand for Emergency Backup Power

Given the basic working configuration of a portable generator, what features (both standard and optional) should a buyer look for? There are three ways a portable generator can be rated: continuous, maximum, and surge. Continuous rating is the kilowatts that a generator can produce on a continuous basis at a steady operating rate. Maximum rating is the peak production it can provide for short periods of time. Surge rating is the spike it can achieve in kilowatt production such as required for starting up an electric motor. Click here to continue reading: Small But Powerful Portable Energy Sources

It’s truly been an exciting ride this year. Innovation continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and we’re just getting started.