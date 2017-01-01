As we look back on 2016, we’ve certainly had an interesting year. Before we close the books on 2016, let’s revisit a few more of Distributed Energy’s top posts for the year.

The following blog post touched a nerve in 2016 and inspired numerous comments.

It’s a conundrum. Elon Musk’s plan for his electric-vehicle company, Tesla Motors, to acquire solar developer SolarCity is a move many find puzzling—mostly because both companies are losing money. The Wall Street Journal reports that Tesla lostnearly $900 million in 2015, while SolarCity lost almost $769 million. Combining two companies with financial hardships is hardly a conventional business strategy. In fact, it seems a little insane. Click here to read: Foolhardy or Forward-Thinking: What’s Elon Musk’s End-Game?

Subscribe to Energy Storage Solutions – new from Forester Media. Get weekly updates & reports on the people, applications, and technology driving growth in the Energy Storage industry. Subscribe Today – FREE!

Two more of most read and shared stories from Distributed Energy were:

There’s a saying in energy efficiency circles: “If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.”

“That’s the beginning, and it’s an eye-opener,” points out John Browne, applications engineer for Continental Control Systems. “People have no idea what’s going on. But, looking at the building energy consumption can tell you all sorts of things. A time-series plot of kilowatt demand throughout a day, week, or month allows you to see the cycles of energy use, and, when something is broken, right away you can see it. You don’t need to do a numerical evaluation. It’s just obvious when you plot it out that way.” Click here to continue reading: Energy Management Systems

Usually HVAC systems and lighting are the first places most people think to start when it comes to improving energy efficiency in hospitals and health care facilities. These are, indeed, critical elements of the journey; however, one might argue that the first place one should actually start is with the building envelope, because it’s where energy savings opportunities really begin and then carry through its affiliated processes. Click here to continue reading: Improving Energy Efficiency in Hospitals and Health Care Facilities

It’s truly been an exciting ride this year. Innovation continues to evolve at a rapid pace, and we’re just getting started.