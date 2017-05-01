Energy The Future of Energy Danielle Marquis, director of marketing strategy at AM Conservation Group, discusses the path ahead « Previous Laura Sanchez • May 1, 2017











The energy industry is in the midst of a dramatic transformation as it reevaluates and reconfigures the way that it generates, stores, and distributes electricity. Energy demand worldwide increases by 2% each year as our global culture becomes more energy-dependent. Meanwhile, mounting concern over CO2 emissions, fossil fuel usage, and sustainability have made necessary new technologies and renewable energy sources. This movement is shifting energy policies, business models, and distribution structures.

What will the energy landscape of the future look like? We’ve asked energy professionals to share their perspectives and forecasts.

Danielle Marquis leads the AM Conservation Group, Service Concepts, and GoodCents marketing teams. She is also the vice chair of education for the Association of Energy Services Professionals. We’re honored to share her insights here, in an effort to initiate forward-thinking conversation and serve as a catalyst for intelligent solutions.

Distributed Energy (DE): What will the energy landscape of the future look like?