27th Annual Energy Storage Association Conference and Expo

Registration is Now Open for #ESACon17!

We are pleased to announce that registration is now open for ESA’s 27th Annual Conference and Expo held April 18-20, 2017 in Denver, CO. Join more than 2,000 attendees at the largest conference dedicated to energy storage in the world.

• More than 850 companies, and attendees from 50+ countries

• The biggest trade show in storage, more than 90,000 Square feet of exhibits, education, and networking

• 12 tracks of content with 150+ expert speakers

• Four hands-on, targeted workshops to advance your company and career

• Site tours to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the National Wind Technology Center, and two energy storage/microgrid installations

See our 2016 Show Report to learn more about this event and the companies that participate.

New in 2017! We are excited to offer a number of new opportunities to engage.

• All-In Pass: We are now offering an All-In Pass option, which includes workshops, education and receptions in one registration

• Open Workshops: We are opening up all of our workshops! Anyone registered for workshops can attend any and all of them for one flat fee.

• Dedicated Expo Hall Education: Hear from innovative companies shaping the industry – all right in our Expo Hall.

Register today and save more than 15% on full registration.

Featured Speakers

With more than 150+ expert speakers, ESA’s Annual Conference and Expo brings together leading executives and decision makers that are driving the energy storage industry forward. Our full agenda will be available early next year.

Gov. Bill Ritter, Former Governor of Colorado, Center for the New Energy Economy

Glen Davis, Chief Executive Officer, RES

Annette Verschuren, Chair & CEO, NRSTOR Inc.

See our draft agenda for 2017.

Stakeholders from Across Energy

ESA’s Annual Conference is the nexus of energy storage markets, policy, and technology – the place where the entire energy industry gathers to advance storage.

Audience diversity matters and ESA ensures that your time spent in Denver is as effective as possible. More than 13% of our attendees come from utilities, 14% are from government agencies and regulatory bodies, and 30% are VP- level or higher within their company. You can see more event statistics and audience information here.