JLL Taps Proterra to Deliver America’s First Fully Electric Commercial Bus Fleet

Proterra and JLL, the leading professional services firm specializing in real estate, recently joined forces for the first commercial agreement to provide commuter shuttle services via a fleet of electric buses.

The lease of 10 Proterra Catalyst shuttle buses represents important industry firsts: The shuttle service will be the first in the country to operate a 100 percent zero-emission electric bus fleet as well as one of the first commercial customers to lease electric buses. This zero-emission, corporate fleet also marks a notable step toward Chicago achieving its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 80 percent below 1990 levels by 2050.

Subscribe to Energy Storage Solutions – new from Forester Media. Get weekly updates & reports on the people, applications, and technology driving growth in the Energy Storage industry. Subscribe Today – FREE!

Funded in part by Drive Clean Chicago, JLL is leasing the Proterra buses for its shuttle service for Prudential Plaza and Aon Center, the fifth tallest building in the U.S. Both buildings, managed by JLL, are home to prestigious tenant rosters, including KPMG, Microsoft and United Health Group. Each building will lease five Proterra buses, demonstrating a new way for commercial customers to procure zero-emission transit solutions.

The Proterra shuttle bus program also reinforces JLL’s commitment to sustainability. In 2015, JLL helped clients reduce their collective greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 12 million metric tons. The addition of Proterra zero-emission, battery-electric buses will further complement this effort.