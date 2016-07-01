Domino Effect: Diablo Canyon’s Decommissioning
Nuclear generation makes up about 20% of the United States’ energy supply. While nuclear plants are in-line with current carbon-free environmental goals, positive attributes, such as grid stability and consistent base load are often overlooked. As a result, today, they are struggling to compete.
In May, at a US Department of Energy summit on the future of nuclear power, Marvin Fertel, president and CEO of the Nuclear Energy Institute explained that small, single-unit nuclear power plants are facing economic extinction.
“We have a systemic problem, and it’s a bad systemic problem,” Fertel said, explaining that wholesale energy markets do not sufficiently value nuclear generation to keep plants in operation.
In addition, low natural gas prices have profoundly impacted the economic climate for energy generation. A report from Moody’s Investor Services found that consistently low natural gas prices have “devastated” the power sector leading to widespread plant closures.
Several plants have closed, or slated to be closed within the next three years. Dominion’s Kewaunee in Wisconsin and Entergy’s Vermont Yankee were decommissioned for economic reasons in 2013 and 2014. Entergy’s FitzPatrick in New York and Pilgrim in Massachusetts will be closed in 2017 and 2019. In addition, the Omaha Public Power District’s Fort Calhoun plant in Nebraska may soon be taken out of service as well.
California’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant can now be added to that list. The plant currently provides 2,160 megawatts of electricity for the central and northern part of the state. But PG&E recently announced that it would not renew the plant’s licensure and would decommission it in 2024 and 2025.
“Our analysis continues to show that instead of continuing to run all the time, there will be parts of the year where Diablo will not be needed,” PG&E CEO Tony Earley, said according to SF Gate. “At a plant like Diablo, with large fixed costs, if you effectively only run the plant half the time, you’ve doubled the cost.”
Under the terms of the deal, PG&E is committing to source 55% of its power from renewables by 2031. The utility will submit a proposal to the CPUC outlining its transition away from nuclear power and, if approved, would promise to obtain 2,000 gross GWh from efficiency by January 2025. It would also request offers for 2,000 GWh per year of greenhouse gas-free energy resources or efficiency by 2020.
“Importantly, this proposal recognizes the value of GHG-free nuclear power as an important bridge strategy to help ensure that power remains affordable and reliable and that we do not increase the use of fossil fuels while supporting California’s vision for the future,” said Earley.
The framework for Diablo Canyon’s retirement and replacement with renewable generation could prove pivotal. With the economic challenges faced by nuclear generation today, in fact, the plant’s closing procedures may provide a template for other nuclear-to-renewable conversions.
“It lays out an effective roadmap for a nuclear phase-out in the world’s sixth largest economy,” said Erich Pica, president of Friends of the Earth, “while assuring a green energy replacement plan to make California a global leader in fighting climate change.”
Do you think that we will see more nuclear-to-renewable conversions in the coming years?
I strongly believe that combination of energy efficiency and renewable energy is a very potent and effective strategy to replace the carbon based energy.
We’re grateful for your insight, Mr. Duttaroy.
While nuclear energy production MAY produce less carbon than coal, the overburden costs ( mining, extracting, and disposing) of fissile materials is very high and not carbon neutral as perported by nuclear industry. Further, it is an exothermic process, and waste heat dumped into the atmosphere, lakes, rivers and streams does impact local environments.
While the article touts low gas prices here in NY with vast gas resources we are forbidden to get it out of the ground. The “Greenies” are going to have to stop be hypocritical in their argument. Do we go after the gas in the ground or not? What about the argument that making a solar panel requires more carbon emissions than the panel will offset in it’s 25 year life. Why does the solar electricity get govt subsidies at 3 times the standard rate. If the solar is so good let it stand on an equal footing as the rest of the industry. Metro NYC highbrows don’t want fracking yet they love the low gas prices they enjoy because of fracking.
Interesting points. Would any of you like to offer comment?
Very correct about the solar…it may be over-rated. However, the overburden, security and disposal costs, not to mention the safety factor far outweigh the benefits of nuclear power. Wind power provides an excellent ROI, is carbon NEGATIVE, has no over-burden costs, no waste stream. While those in the Nuclear Sect are squeamish about losing their lucrative jobs and contracts, it is and must continue to be a dying industry. Let’s move on. Hell, just switching from vacuum tube TVs to Flat-panel displays probably saved 100Mbbl of crude in the last 5 years.
There are no ‘green’ or ‘sustainable’ energy sources that are a suitable substitute for nuclear or fossil fuel power generation. The so called sustainable or renewable sources simply cannot generate power on a schedule to match public demand, nor can their production be efficiently stored in any type of battery available today. Power generation is necessary to sustain the population base. As power becomes less available, people with extreme health needs will no longer be able to prosper as the power to keep them alive becomes unavailable. The choice comes down to the needs of a population versus renewable energy. How many people are we willing to see die in the name of sustainability?
You raise some compelling points, Jim. Thank you!
Very glad to see Diablo closing down; there is nothing “clean” about nuclear power, nor is it GHG-free when uranium mining, plant construction and waste disposal impacts are considered. Hydrogen offers a highly effective means of storing surplus electrical energy generated by renewables (wind/solar); we don’t need nuclear power, and never did.
Thanks for your insights, Jeff. This is a fascinating discussion.
Diablo was built very near several significant earthquake faults including the Hosgri and San Andreas. It was a lousy location for a nuclear power plant. There’s no effective route for adequate evacuation of the populated areas near the plant. The former Police Chief of nearby Pismo Beach told me that the evacuation plan was not realistic. Beautiful coastline was destroyed to construct the plant. (diablo means “devil” in Spanish). Replacement with renewable energy forms such as wind (and perhaps even tidal) power is a logical progression. Diablo Canyon closing will be a welcome change and I’m glad that it will be replaced by renewable energy.