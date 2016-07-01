Domino Effect: Diablo Canyon’s Decommissioning

Nuclear generation makes up about 20% of the United States’ energy supply. While nuclear plants are in-line with current carbon-free environmental goals, positive attributes, such as grid stability and consistent base load are often overlooked. As a result, today, they are struggling to compete.

In May, at a US Department of Energy summit on the future of nuclear power, Marvin Fertel, president and CEO of the Nuclear Energy Institute explained that small, single-unit nuclear power plants are facing economic extinction.

“We have a systemic problem, and it’s a bad systemic problem,” Fertel said, explaining that wholesale energy markets do not sufficiently value nuclear generation to keep plants in operation.

In addition, low natural gas prices have profoundly impacted the economic climate for energy generation. A report from Moody’s Investor Services found that consistently low natural gas prices have “devastated” the power sector leading to widespread plant closures.

Several plants have closed, or slated to be closed within the next three years. Dominion’s Kewaunee in Wisconsin and Entergy’s Vermont Yankee were decommissioned for economic reasons in 2013 and 2014. Entergy’s FitzPatrick in New York and Pilgrim in Massachusetts will be closed in 2017 and 2019. In addition, the Omaha Public Power District’s Fort Calhoun plant in Nebraska may soon be taken out of service as well.



California’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant can now be added to that list. The plant currently provides 2,160 megawatts of electricity for the central and northern part of the state. But PG&E recently announced that it would not renew the plant’s licensure and would decommission it in 2024 and 2025.

“Our analysis continues to show that instead of continuing to run all the time, there will be parts of the year where Diablo will not be needed,” PG&E CEO Tony Earley, said according to SF Gate. “At a plant like Diablo, with large fixed costs, if you effectively only run the plant half the time, you’ve doubled the cost.”

Under the terms of the deal, PG&E is committing to source 55% of its power from renewables by 2031. The utility will submit a proposal to the CPUC outlining its transition away from nuclear power and, if approved, would promise to obtain 2,000 gross GWh from efficiency by January 2025. It would also request offers for 2,000 GWh per year of greenhouse gas-free energy resources or efficiency by 2020.

“Importantly, this proposal recognizes the value of GHG-free nuclear power as an important bridge strategy to help ensure that power remains affordable and reliable and that we do not increase the use of fossil fuels while supporting California’s vision for the future,” said Earley.

The framework for Diablo Canyon’s retirement and replacement with renewable generation could prove pivotal. With the economic challenges faced by nuclear generation today, in fact, the plant’s closing procedures may provide a template for other nuclear-to-renewable conversions.

“It lays out an effective roadmap for a nuclear phase-out in the world’s sixth largest economy,” said Erich Pica, president of Friends of the Earth, “while assuring a green energy replacement plan to make California a global leader in fighting climate change.”

Do you think that we will see more nuclear-to-renewable conversions in the coming years?