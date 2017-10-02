Kilowatts from Kelp

Seaweed is one of the fastest-growing plants on earth. It stretches from the seafloor to the surface at an astonishing rate of two to three feet a day. And scientists believe that someday this quick-growing resource could provide a significant source of power.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) has recently invested in seaweed-to-fuel research. Kelp can be converted to biofuel through a high-temperature, high-pressure conversion process called thermochemical liquefaction. Last week, the agency offered $22 million in funding through the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) for 18 different macroalgae projects as part of the Macroalgae Research Inspiring Novel Energy Resources (MARINER) program.

The DOE estimates that the US could produce enough macroalgae to meet about 10% of the nation’s annual energy needs for transportation. Therefore, it explains, it is actively exploring the concept of seaweed production in order to support US energy security.

