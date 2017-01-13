EPA Issues Final Construction General Permit

EPA has issued the final 2017 Construction General Permit (CGP), a permit that will continue to reduce pollution to the nation’s waterways by requiring controls for stormwater discharges from construction sites. Stormwater discharges during construction activities can contain sediment and other pollutants that harm aquatic ecosystems, increase drinking water treatment costs, and pollute waters that people use for fishing, swimming, and other recreational activities.

The 2017 CGP is similar to the 2012 CGP, it replaces and includes discharge limitations and requirements for self-inspections, corrective actions, staff training, and development of a Stormwater Pollution Prevention Plan. It also includes several new features such as requiring waste containers to have lids or cover when not in use or at the end of the business day, requiring controls to minimize exposure of building materials containing PCBs to precipitation and stormwater, and requiring large disturbances to be stabilized faster. The 2017 CGP will take effect February 17, 2017 and will last for five years.

Source: USEPA