EPA Launches Animal Agriculture Education Project

As part of EPA’s efforts to protect water quality through voluntary collaborations with the animal agriculture sector, EPA is announcing the launch of the Animal Agriculture Education Project, a series of educational modules to increase understanding and knowledge among state and federal government agencies and the agricultural industry about water quality protection and animal feeding operations.

The Animal Agriculture Education Project includes multimedia features such as videos and virtual tours of farms and discusses topics including advances in technologies and production systems, measures to protect water quality, and issues involved in on-farm decision-making about manure management.

The Overview Module of the Animal Agriculture Education Project was developed with funding from EPA and with input from animal agriculture stakeholders. Additional modules are being funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on conservation practices, and the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association on beef production and manure management systems.

The Animal Agriculture Education Project is accessible via: https://extension.org/73649

EPA also provides a link from the Animal Feeding Operations – Animal Agriculture Industry Partnerships page: https://www.epa.gov/npdes/ animal-feeding-operations- afos-animal-agriculture- industry-partnerships

Source: USEPA