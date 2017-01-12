Hanes Geo Components Announces Acquisition of Terrafix

Hanes Geo Components, of Winston Salem, NC, announces they have reached an agreement to acquire Terrafix of Toronto, Canada. John Dowdell, President of Hanes Geo Components, commented that “Terrafix is a clear leader within the Canadian market in the distribution of geosynthetic products. Their expertise in manufacturing of geosynthetic clay liners and their experience in liner installations offer important market expansion opportunities to the Hanes family of companies. We are delighted to welcome the Terrafix team to the Hanes organization and we look forward to continuing to provide their customers with the outstanding value, service and technical support they have grown accustom to receiving”.

Jerry Greene, President of Hanes Companies notes “this acquisition is a continuance of our ongoing strategy to develop a North American distribution network for geotextile and erosion control products. Hanes Companies, and our parent company Leggett & Platt, are fully committed to growing our presence in this highly attractive market.”

The Terrafix team will continue to operate as Terrafix. In conjunction with this announcement we are also pleased to announce that David Fuerth has accepted the position of President of Terrafix. David has over 25 years of experience in the industry and is being promoted from his current position of Vice President of Sales for Terrafix. David commented “we are excited to join the Hanes team, our founder Dennis Hewitt, built our company on a strong foundation of providing technical support and a high level of service to our customers. These are core values we see within the Hanes team as well. We anticipate a smooth operational transition followed by a renewed commitment to grow our position within the Canadian market”.

Hanes Geo Components is a market leader distributing geotextile and erosion control products through 39 North American distribution locations. Hanes Geo Components is a business segment of Hanes Companies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leggett & Platt. With corporate revenues of $3.75 billion, Leggett & Platt employees number over 21,000 at 130 manufacturing facilities across 19 countries.