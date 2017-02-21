In-Situ Inc. Expands Into Flow Monitoring With Acquisition of Australian-Based MACE

Fort Collins, CO—In-Situ, a leading manufacturer of on-site water monitoring instrumentation, has acquired all of the operations of Australian-based Measuring and Control Equipment (MACE). MACE is a privately held company that has designed and manufactured ultrasonic flow meters, data loggers, and controllers for over three decades. Combined with MACE’s flow measurement technology, the acquisition will allow In-Situ to expand into flow monitoring, a key water-related market across the globe.

Flow measurement is utilized across several water level and water quality applications. Most known for providing industry-leading instrumentation for the groundwater market, adding flow monitoring will enhance In-Situ’s growing surface water portfolio, driving forward their position as a full-solution provider for both the groundwater and surface water markets. In addition, MACE’s remote monitoring system adds to In-Situ’s current line of telemetry and data management solutions, enabling a more complete system.

John Pawlikowski, Chief Executive Officer of In-Situ, commented, “We are very excited to announce the acquisition of MACE. Both companies recognize the importance of flow measurement and water monitoring in the global environment, and together we can expand our abilities to help measure and protect water resources around the world. Additionally, the seamless integration of MACE instruments and technologies with In-Situ’s cloud-based HydroVu Data Services platform provides a robust remote monitoring solution that is second-to-none in our industry.”

Mathew Campbell, Managing Director of MACE Australia, added, “With many synergies between our businesses, I believe MACE’s focus on providing customer-driven products that are both reliable and easy-to-use, will be enhanced with In-Situ’s strong research and development focus. Additionally, the compatibility between both product lines makes the acquisition a perfect fit.”

MACE products provide flow, total volume, and level and velocity data in open channels and closed pipes, for industrial, wastewater, agriculture, and environmental markets. In-Situ expects the MACE product line to complement their existing product portfolio, as well as strengthen their global marketing, distribution, and sales capabilities. MACE will benefit by leveraging In-Situ’s manufacturing, R&D, administration, and lean manufacturing skill sets, as well as their strong brand presence and loyalty in the US and across the globe.

Source: In-Situ