New EPA Resource: FAQs on the Removal of Obsolete Dams

EPA’s Office of Water is pleased to announce a document that provides answers to frequently asked questions regarding the applicability of EPA programs on the removal of obsolete dams. Removal of these dams has been on the rise in the United States for a variety of reasons, including ecological restoration, economic development of communities, addressing concerns with localized flooding, improvement of recreational opportunities, restoration of fish spawning and migration, addressing safety issues for recreational users due to dangerous hydraulics below dams, response to storm events and ensuring the safety of downstream communities. EPA has developed this document to assist non-government organizations, state and local officials, and private landowners in making decisions regarding the removal of obsolete dams. The document describes the impacts of obsolete dams on water quality and public safety, the permitting requirements for removal of these dams, and potential sources of funding that may be available to support removal of obsolete dams. The document does not change existing policy on dam removal. The document, entitled Frequently Asked Questions on the Removal of Obsolete Dams, can be viewed at

https://www.epa.gov/cwa-404/ frequently-asked-questions- removal-obsolete-dams

For more information on this document, please contact EPA’s Lisa Perras Gordon at gordon.lisa-perras@epa.gov< mailto:gordon.lisa-perras@epa. gov> or (404) 562-9317 or Donna Downing at downing.donna@epa.gov<mailto:d owning.donna@epa.gov> or (202) 566-1367.

Source: USEPA