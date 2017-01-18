Presto Announces Launch of New Website

APPLETON, WI—Presto Geosystems, a leading manufacturer of soil stabilization and stormwater products, announces the launch of their new website www.prestogeo.com. The new site was built with the customers’ needs in mind.

“The way our customers expect to find products and solutions has changed over the past few years,” explains Director Bill Handlos, P.E. “The customer moves at a much faster pace and with expectations to make decisions with a quick look and less reading. Our new site still highlights the breadth and depth of markets our technologies have served over the past 35 years, as well as innovations that were created along the way to improve functionality and construction. However, using newer web techniques such as mega menus and more videos and graphics, the user can find information much quicker and easier.”

Presto Geosystems introduced their GEOWEB 3D geocells to the civil market in the early 1980s, creating a new genre of geosynthetics that is widely accepted and utilized around the world to solve unique soil stability problems. Presto also manufactures porous paving systems and construction mats.

Source: Presto Geosystems