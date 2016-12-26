As we look back on 2016, we’ve certainly had an interesting year. Let’s revisit a few more of Erosion Control’s top posts for the year.

The following blog post was our most read EC blog.

It’s well established that nutrients in stormwater runoff—nitrogen and phosphorus—lead to algae blooms, eutrophication, and dead zones in water bodies. Some of the nutrients come from urban runoff, including overfertilization of landscaping. A great deal more of them come from agricultural lands. Click here to read: Surprising Results in Ag Runoff

Two more of most read and shared stories from Erosion Control were:

All of us have seen at some point the destruction caused by widespread deforestation: accelerated erosion, landslides, and, too often, financial hardship for the people living right on the slippery edge of their countries’ economies. In Haiti, for example, about 98% of the forests have been lost, first to farming and the timber industry, and then to the many thousands of individuals who clear land to plant subsistence crops, cut trees to burn for fuel, or try to eke out a living by making charcoal. The result has been an increase in the number and severity of landslides; in 2004, one village lost more than 2,000 people in a single storm. Click here to continue reading: Afforestation: Plant a Tree

When is a retaining wall more than a retaining wall? When the retaining wall design both retains earth and serves as a sport rock climbing wall, as is the case at Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, VA.

Lynchburg College’s dual-purpose wall came into being as part of the $12 million renovation and expansion of the school’s student center. Click here to continue reading: Innovative Retaining Wall Design