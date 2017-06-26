On Land as in the Sea

Just as it does in the ocean, plastic is changing the habitats within the soil. Most of the research on plastics’ effects has concentrated on aquatic environments, so although we know the composition of the soils has changed, we don’t have much data on the long-term result. However, the article notes, “Last year, estimates by a group of Scandinavian and Czech researchers suggested that we could be inadvertently adding some 44,000 to 300,000 metric tons of microplastics annually to farmlands in North America, and another 63,000 to 430,000 tons in Europe.” The amount of plastic now distributed on land could easily exceed the amount in the oceans, and we know that soil organisms are ingesting the fragments.

The effects on aquatic organisms that swallow plastic fragments has been well-documented in everything from fish to seabirds like the albatross. Research on land-based organisms lags behind, but researchers in China have found that both soil microbial biomass and the microbes’ metabolic activity decreases when there is residue from plastic mulch in the soil. Researchers in the Netherlands found that earthworms ingesting microplastics grew slower and died sooner than others, although they still reproduced.

Of greater concern, perhaps, is that the plastics move up the food chain and that we eventually consume them, too. The article includes much more detail on the current research, including potential effects on human biology, and is worth reading.